Lamborghini Urus Rescue Car Accompanying Prototypes Looks Like It's Built for Action

What's cooler than a Lamborghini Urus super SUV? Well, the answer is the Lamborghini Urus Rescue Car. YouTube channel Varryx caught it on the road again. With a winch, roof LEDs, bars, and a spare wheel, it’s as eccentric as you’d hope a Lambo would be.
Carmakers test future models in extreme conditions. These prototypes are accompanied by support vehicles that are usually regular crossovers, but it seems Lamborghini isn't satisfied with less and has prepared something more special.
As you can see in the video, this heavily modified Urus looks like it's built for action.
It's been equipped with many features we're not used to seeing from a normal Urus. There's a front bumper and a winch. The bodywork is decorated with eye-catching black and yellow paint and matching two-tone wheels.
The Italian SUV also comes with auxiliary lights (front and rear) mounted on a bracket on the roof of the car. Other features include new side mirrors that double the standard ones. There's also a sturdy spare wheel mount and a tow hook in the rear.
We don't know if there are any changes under the hood, in which case this Urus is also powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 641 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. Eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive should also be part of the equipment list.
If there are no technical changes, a Torsen central self-locking differential provides maximum control and agility in all driving conditions, particularly off-road. Torque is split 40/60 to the independent front/rear axle as standard, with a dynamic maximum torque of 70% to the front or 87% to the rear, enhancing traction to the axle with higher ground friction.
Acceleration from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes place in 3.6 seconds and the top speed is 189 mph (305 kph).
Depending on the driving mode selected, the V8 engine has been calibrated to produce a varied sound. From the most sedate low-frequency sounds in STRADA mode to a sportier, more exciting sound in CORSA mode.
