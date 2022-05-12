Orange Lambo Urus Lowered on Forgiato 24s Feels Subtle for 32-Inch-Loving Vlogger

Right now, despite new introductions like Bentley Bentayga EWB or Range Rover Sport, the luxury SUV battle is mostly being fought between Lambo’s Urus super-SUV and Rolls-Royce’s posh Cullinan.
According to many experienced aftermarket outlets, both Urus and Cullinan are vying for the customization crown. Meanwhile, models like the Cadillac Escalade, Tesla Model X Plaid, Mercedes-AMG G 63, or Bentley Bentayga only get the proverbial breadcrumbs. Well, sort of, given the level of cash involved with personalizing these exorbitant rides.
Anyway, now we also have confirmation from affluent vloggers – along with athletes, artists, and other VIPs – that you cannot go wrong with either of them. Well, again, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, as we also cannot dare to presume this YouTuber’s Urus will join too many beauty pageants all too soon. Alas, even if this will not represent your cup of tea, one can still appreciate the level of skill involved with this orange whip that might stand out in any crowd – day or night.
Some might think this is merely a wrap. Not at all, as this is one of those examples that goes to show that paint is not dead yet. So, it also turns out that we can tell you exactly which aftermarket shop has the skill – that would be Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based P.c. Customizing, who seems to have done a swell job for famous vlogger C.J. (aka cj_on_32s on social media).
Interestingly, it was not his latest YT video (also embedded below) that caught our attention. Instead, the Los Angeles, California-based, forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have first noticed the latest whip prepared for the affluent socialite. Naturally, it was not without interest, as the company’s 24-inch Twisted Maglia forged wheels are wrapped with 295 Venom tires and proudly adorn the Lambo super-SUV in matching orange-and-black attire.
Now, a fun observation: should we consider this 24-inch equipped orange beast a little too subtle for someone who declares himself a massive fan of big, 32-inch wheels?
