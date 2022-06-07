Lamborghini Urus Breaks Record After Record, New Production Milestone Achieved

Last summer, Lamborghini celebrated the 15,000th unit of the Urus made in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Fast forward to present day, and the super SUV has reached yet another production milestone: 20,000 copies.
Deemed as their "best-selling model in the shortest time ever,” it has doubled the Italian company's overall sales ever since its market debut in 2018. To date, Lamborghini estimates that the entire examples around the world have covered in excess of 360 million kilometers (~224 million miles) between them.
“From the first moment we presented the Urus Concept at Beijing Motor Show in 2012, to its market debut in 2018, and each year since, the Urus has proved its instant and continued appeal as a true Lamborghini, born from our super sports heritage and the world’s first super SUV, the LM 002,” said CEO Stephan Winkelman. “The Urus is a perfect complement to our super sports model ranges, providing a luxurious and high-end performance daily driver for those who identify with our authentic Italian brand.”
Finished in Viola Mithras, with black brake calipers, and equipped with a panoramic roof, the milestone Urus is on its way to its owner in Azerbaijan. Like each and every copy out there, it sports a 4.0-liter V8 under the hood, with twin turbocharging, which pushes out 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) at 2,250 rpm. According to Lamborghini, the 162.7 hp/liter gives it “the highest specific power ratings in its class,” and “the best weight-to-power ratio of 3.38 kg/hp.” The 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint is dealt with in 3.6 seconds, it can hit 200 kph (124 mph) in 12.8 seconds, and has a top speed capped at 305 kph (190 mph).
By the time the Urus hits the 25,000th mark, it will have received its mid-cycle refresh. The facelifted iteration is due later this year, and it is expected to be joined by a more hardcore model, understood to add the EVO suffix. Compared to the normal variant, the Urus EVO will feature enhanced aerodynamics, more power, and less weight, or so it is believed anyway. The family will be expanded to include a plug-in hybrid version too.
“From the first moment we presented the Urus Concept at Beijing Motor Show in 2012, to its market debut in 2018, and each year since, the Urus has proved its instant and continued appeal as a true Lamborghini, born from our super sports heritage and the world’s first super SUV, the LM 002,” said CEO Stephan Winkelman. “The Urus is a perfect complement to our super sports model ranges, providing a luxurious and high-end performance daily driver for those who identify with our authentic Italian brand.”
Finished in Viola Mithras, with black brake calipers, and equipped with a panoramic roof, the milestone Urus is on its way to its owner in Azerbaijan. Like each and every copy out there, it sports a 4.0-liter V8 under the hood, with twin turbocharging, which pushes out 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) at 2,250 rpm. According to Lamborghini, the 162.7 hp/liter gives it “the highest specific power ratings in its class,” and “the best weight-to-power ratio of 3.38 kg/hp.” The 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint is dealt with in 3.6 seconds, it can hit 200 kph (124 mph) in 12.8 seconds, and has a top speed capped at 305 kph (190 mph).
By the time the Urus hits the 25,000th mark, it will have received its mid-cycle refresh. The facelifted iteration is due later this year, and it is expected to be joined by a more hardcore model, understood to add the EVO suffix. Compared to the normal variant, the Urus EVO will feature enhanced aerodynamics, more power, and less weight, or so it is believed anyway. The family will be expanded to include a plug-in hybrid version too.