Lamborghini Urus Hits 185 MPH on Ice, Sets New Record

If the Bonneville Salt Flats is the traditional area for land speed records, Lake Baikal is the place to go for carmakers that want to set velocity benchmarks on ice. Lamborghini is the latest automaker that went to Siberia in search of frozen glory and came back with a new record, set with the Urus SUV.
Driven by Days of Speed specialist Andrey Leontyev, the Lamborghini Urus hit a top speed of 185 mph (298 kph), setting a new record for speed on ice. Lambo's benchmark is an impressive 11 mph (18 kph) faster that the record set by the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in 2019. The American SUV hit a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph).
The Urus was actually even faster during practice runs, reaching 187.8 mph (302 kph), only a hair shy of its official top speed rating of 190 mph (305 kph).
The Italian super SUV set a second record by clocking an average speed of 70.8 mph (114 kph) over one kilometer (0.62 miles) from a standing start. Back in 2019, Jeep reported an average speed of "more than 62 mph (100 kph)" for the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. That's not exactly accurate, but it's safe to say the Jeep was slower than the Urus.
The record run was supervised by the FIA and the Russian Automobile Federation, with official results to be published in April.
"Lamborghini always sets ambitious and bold goals, reinforcing the unparalelled performance benchmarks we set for our products and endorsing the innate innovation and technical prowess of our super sports cars," said Konstantin Sychev, Head of Lamborghini Eastern Europe and CIS. "This extreme challenge has once again proven that the Urus Super SUV delivers the inherent performance expected of a Lamborghini in terms of acceleration and top speed as well as handling, to unlock any road: be it a highway, off-road route or even ice. We are excited to see the Urus’ official results published."
Lamborghini used a regular production Urus for the Baikal run, powered by the familiar 4.0-liter V8 engine. The twin-turbo mill packs 650 PS (641 hp) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). One of the quickest SUVs out there, the Urus hits 62 mph (100 kph) from a standing start in 3.6 seconds.
