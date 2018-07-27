Lamborghini Urus Battery Easter Egg Revealed in Doug DeMuro Review

When you're Lamborghini and you've decided to build an SUV that costs $200,000 plus options (the list is uber-hefty), you obviously take the time to think about all the little details. And when you're Doug DeMuro and your passion is to check out all the quirks and features of the machines you get to meet, you'll gladly showcase those details to the world via the wonder that is the Internet.

Sure, this isn't Lambo's first, with that title having gone to the LM002, which was produced between 1986 and 1993. However, this time around, the Italian carmaker couldn't make use of the Countach V12 or the optional marine engine used for the LM002.You see, since the make is now owned by Audi, the Italian borrowed the VW Group twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, albeit with the motor being taken higher than ever before for the Raging Bull (think: 650 horses).Speaking of which, the Urus should become the fastest production SUV around the Nurburgring, a title that currently belongs to the 510 hp Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. However, just like in the case of the 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo, no official Ring time has been delivered to date.Then again, Lamborghini is busy taking care of other Green Hell matters these days - we'll remind you that the Aventador SVJ recently became the fastest production car on the infamous German track, thanks to a lap time of 6:44.97 As the American journalist mentions in the video, he didn't get to drive the Urus, since he spent time with a Euro-spec model that had landed on US shores for showcase purpose (he did promise to return with a set of driving impressions once he gets his hands on an US-spec example of the beast).Now, this might sound a little familiar, since Doug recently did the same with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (here's the Goodwood-related tale , in case you missed it) - as it turns out, he's been in a bit of an SUV and luxury mood lately.