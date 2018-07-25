autoevolution
 

Doug DeMuro Reviews Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Has a "Drag Race"

Doug DeMuro is not a short guy. In fact, he's a quite tall man, but how you ever wondered how you could make him look short? Well, for one thing, you could place the journo next to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Then again, you wouldn't have to bother with giving the American aficionado a call and asking him for such a favor, as he recently stood next to the Goodwood SUV himself.

This, of course, happened during his review of the go-anywhere V12 machine, but, unfortunately, we're talking about a mostly-static experience, albeit with the journalist also promising a dynamic stunt.

However, with this adventure being focused on the cabin of the RR, we get to see all of its quirks and features. And this comes to highlight the sheer attention to the detail. Come to think of it, there's nothing here that couldn't be found on a future Hyundai/Kia premium SUV. Of course, this may not apply to materials, since these come at the kind of cost that might not fit the price tag of a South Korean machine, even when talking premium matters.

Interestingly, Doug also mentions a pair of flaws of the lavish SUV's cabin. And when one is expected to pay around $350,000 for a machine, he or she has all the right to give attention to such matters.

Regardless, the Cullinan maintains all the attributes that make the Spirit of Ecstasy brand deserve a special place in the garage that is our heart. And the clip we have here is worth watching simplyt because it allows us to zoom in on the little details that matter.

As for the "drag race" mentioned in the title above, you'll actually get to enjoy this at the end of the clip (the quotes will make full sense once you get to see the thing).

