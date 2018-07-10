NASA Spacecraft to Reach the Sun’s Corona Protected by Cutting-Edge Heat Shield

5 Renault ZOE e-Sport Concept Makes Rare Goodwood Appearance, Is Not Alone

4 Mad Mike Whiddett's Misguided Tour of Goodwood Has Lords and Swearing Butlers

3 Ferrari 458 GT2 Crashes Like a Race Car at 2017 Goodwood FoS

2 Robocar to Try World’s First Autonomous Hill Climb at Goodwood

More on this:

Cullinan to Be Shown at Goodwood Alongside All Other Rolls-Royce Cars

Two days remaining until one of Europe’s most anticipated auto events kicks off at Goodwood House in West Sussex, England. 7 photos



Among them, for the first time in history, the entire lineup of models built by Rolls-Royce: Dawn, Wraith, Ghost, Phantom and the latest addition, the



For the luxury SUV , this marks the first public outing. To capitalize on the extended launch process the Cullinan went through earlier this year, the British builder will also show an exhibition of images captured by



All the other, existing models in the Rolls lineup will be attending the show in special edition guise. The



The Silver



Rolls-Royce will also be providing the vehicle that carries dignitaries, celebrities and media guests throughout the event. For the task, a Phantom Extended Wheelbase was chosen, and it was painted in Jubilee Silver as a nod to Goodwood’s Festival of Speed 25th anniversary.



Officially, the Goodwood festival is classified as a hill climb event. The track on which the races are being held has an elevation change of 92.7 meters, for an average gradient of 4.9 percent. This year too the organizers expect to have a crowd of at least 100,000 people per day flocking to the grounds of the show. And this year, perhaps more than in past times, Goodwood will show an impressive collection of cars.Among them, for the first time in history, the entire lineup of models built by Rolls-Royce: Dawn, Wraith, Ghost, Phantom and the latest addition, the Cullinan For the luxury, this marks the first public outing. To capitalize on the extended launch process the Cullinan went through earlier this year, the British builder will also show an exhibition of images captured by Cat Garcia while the model was being built.All the other, existing models in the Rolls lineup will be attending the show in special edition guise. The Phantom will attend in Gentleman’s Tourer iteration, while the Dawn comes as Black Badge Adamas, with a body built from 294 layers of aerospace grade carbon fiber. A regular Black Badge Dawn will be taking on the Goodwood Hillclimb in the Supercar Run.The Silver Ghost will be on the scene to pay tribute to the original model, while the Wraith Luminary adds 176 LEDs behind the Tudor Oak wood on the door paneling to create a visual effect of a shooting star.Rolls-Royce will also be providing the vehicle that carries dignitaries, celebrities and media guests throughout the event. For the task, a Phantom Extended Wheelbase was chosen, and it was painted in Jubilee Silver as a nod to Goodwood’s Festival of Speed 25th anniversary.Officially, the Goodwood festival is classified as a hill climb event. The track on which the races are being held has an elevation change of 92.7 meters, for an average gradient of 4.9 percent.