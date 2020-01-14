Lamborghini Posts Best Sales Year Ever in 2019, Ninth Consecutive Year of Growth

As you’re well aware, Lamborghini isn’t a publicly-traded company. The Volkswagen Group assumed control from Mycom Setdco and the V’Power Corporation in 1998, and since then, the Germans have tried their best to improve the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese on all levels.
It’s the Volkswagen Group who turned down the successor of the Diablo in ‘98, choosing to start from a clean sheet of paper to create what would become the Murcielago. The Gallardo, however, was the real turning point for Automobili Lamborghini under the German automaker’s guidance.
Fast-forward to 2019, and the business model is working rather nicely. The ninth consecutive year of record-breaking sales has seen the Italian brand move 43 percent more vehicles, totaling 8,205 units worldwide.
Almost 5,000 of those were Urus models, the super-SUV with a Porsche heart and a Volkswagen Group platform. The sales performance of the V10 and V12 lineups were also strong, and they’ll only get stronger in 2020 with the start of production of the Huracan Evo RWD as well as the Sian FKP 37.
“The team delivered another substantial sales increase, taking us to unprecedented historic highs. In only two years we more than doubled our sales numbers, a success that cannot be overrated,” said Stefano Domenicali. The former Scuderia Ferrari team manager expects worldwide sales to stabilize at around 8,500 units, a sweet spot that would ensure both profitability and exclusivity.
165 dealerships serving 51 countries are responsible for the commercial success of the previous year, and gains were posted in the EMEA, America, as well as the Asia Pacific. The United States is the automaker’s largest piece of the pie by far, accounting for 2,374 units. The Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau saw 770 deliveries in 2019, the United Kingdom exactly 658, Germany reported 562 sales, and the Middle East no fewer than 387 cars.
Huracan deliveries totaled 2,139 units in 2019, nearly double the 1,104 units of the Aventador. In its first full year of availability, the Urus sold 4,962 examples of the breed. Having said these, what’s the outlook on 2020?
For starters, Lamborghini “has decided to strategically develop hybrid variants for all next-generation super sports car models.” The brand has also confirmed it’ll not exhibit anything at the Geneva Motor Show.
