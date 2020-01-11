Lamborghini Hyper SUV Concept Looks like a Lifted Aventador

This year will see a new member of the Lamborghini Urus family, namely the ST-X racing version, entering the arena. However, no derivative can turn the MLB Evo-based SUV into a creature that looks like its supercar siblings. You'd need a dedicated chassis for that.
Well, this is precisely what digital artist Gleb Danilov came up with. The young designer took part in a Lamborghini-sponsored semester project at SPD Milan (this is the Italian city's Polytechnic School of Design) back in 2017, covering the exterior styling of a contraption dubbed Hyper SUV.
As you'll notice in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page, which come from the gear head's profile, the machine looks quite a bit like a jacked-up Aventador.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese carmaker's design DNA is clearly present, while the ground clearance of the vehicle ensures this could keep up with its LM002 ancestor, for instance.
It's clear that such a proposal would solve any kind of image problems one could think of when discussing platform-sharing SUVs. However, it would also create other problems. For one thing, its cabin wouldn't be nearly as spacious as that of the Urus.
Then there's the issue revolving around the dedicated development costs, which would obviously increase dramatically. However, if crossovers will continue to dominate the automotive landscape as they do nowadays, we could see an increase in the number of such vehicles built by velocity-addicted brands like the Raging Bull, which could allow these companies to come up with bespoke designs.
In fact, uber-SUVs like the one we have here would overcome the dynamic driving experience limitations of current super-SUVs. I'm not referring to numbers here, but rather to how such a machine can communicate with its driver.
PS: While we're talking wacky offroading Lambos, here's an Aventador-based Dakar racer we discussed back in November last year.
Lamborghini Hyper SUV Project developed during SPD Master course in collaboration with Lamborghini Exterior: Gleb Danilov Interior: Pierre Vidal