Lamborghini Huracan Successor Rendered, Looks Like a Hybrid

The past two years have been loaded with reports on the successors of the Lamborghini Aventador and Huracan. Of course, the V12 model will receive a replacement well ahead of the Huracan and yet we are here to talk about what comes next for the V10 toy.
Take a good look at the rendering we have here. No, this doesn't promise to be accurate in its effort to portray what comes after the Huracan. However, it does pack quite a few features that appear to fit the bill.
For one thing the Italian automotive producer is looking to become a less intimidating proposal to its customs. And this can be clearly see with the Huracan, from the way the supercar looks, the the driving experience it delivers, even though the latter has been seriously spiced-up thanks to the arrival of the Huracan Evo, which I drove on the track earlier this year.
And these pixels clearly showcase a machine that's less frightening than an Aventador.
Then there's the fact that the digital contraption starting at us appears to borrow a few styling cues from the Asterion concept car.
The said concept mixed a V10 engine with electric power and it's clear that the Huracan replacement will also turn to hybridization.
Sant'Agata Bolognese might be waiting for battery technology to advance before delivering a hybrid "series" model.
Meanwhile, we've received the Sian, an uber-limtied model mixing the Raging Bull's V12 with electric muscle for a combined output of 818 PS, which makes for the most powerful beast the company has ever released. However, as it has been the case with the Terzo Millennio concept, the Sian relies on supercapacitors rather than batteries. And while the said hardware can deliver three times as much energy as a battery of the same size, this is only suitable for short bursts.
While the Aventador should only be two model years away from a replacement, we'll get to see plenty of Huracan special editions before this gets a successor. And here's to hoping the terrain-taming Sterrato is one of them.
