Lamborghini Huracan Evo Sculpture Is a Stunning Rendering

13 Jan 2019
Nowadays, it only takes the world wide web a few days to come up with a whole range of inspiring renders once a supercar is born. And with Lamborghini having dropped the Huracan Evo earlier this week, we've already shown you plenty of goodies on the matter. Well, we are now back in the game, as we want to bring you a digital sculpture.
The pixel play sitting before us shows the front and rear overhangs of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine brought together, with only one wheel of the supercar being visible.

And those of you who are tuned into our render tales might not find this as a surprise, since the digital art label behind the image has delivered similar works in the past. After all, the social media account of the label is called "la tete dans le cul", which translates to "head in the bottom".

Note that the car is portrayed in the launch color. Called Arancio Xanto, this is a new color developed for the mid-cycle facelift of the V10 supercar.

However, if you're looking for a more aggressive rendering, perhaps this pixel play will float your boat. The image gives us a hint on the looks of the inevitable Huracan Evo Performante, even though the Italian automotive producer might decide to change the name of the special.

For now, a pixel wielder decided to add Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota bits and pieces to the Huracan Evo, but the result is pleasing.

As for what real life has brought us since the debut of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, we've featured spyshots of the Spyder version.

Sure, the Raging Bull has yet to announce the open-top model, but its arrival is a given and we can't wait to be able to show you more of the devilish open-air toy.

 

