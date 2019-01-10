autoevolution

Lamborghini Aventador SV Security Car Looks Wild with Its Lights On

10 Jan 2019
With Lamborghini having released a bouquet of novelties since the Aventador Superveloce was launched, certain owners might wonder how to keep their SVs under the spotlights. Well, the driver of the example that brought us here seems to have taken things literally.
To be more precise, the man mounted a light bar or on top of the limited edition Lambo, turning his 750 horsepower machine into a security vehicle. Of course, we haven't seen the V12 monster patrolling anything else than the mall parking lot, but the effort did catch our eye.

In fact, we've added two Instagram posts at the bottom of the page, which portray the Lamborghini Aventador security car in all its might (the one at the bottom brings a closer look at the supercar, which also features visual mods like custom wheels and a partial wrap).

Keep in mind that we're talking about a model that kickstarted Lamborghini's lap time era. The Aventador SV was the first Sant'Agata Bolognese machine to go under the 7m barrier on the Nurburgring.

And the Raging Bull hasn't stopped blitzing the famous German circuit ever since that feat was achieved. In fact, Lamborghini the Huracan Performante brought the automotive producer its first Ring record, thanks to a lap time of 6:52.

That accolade was grabbed by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS (think: 6:7.3), but the successor of the Aventador SV, namely the SVJ, brought the record back to Italy after a staggering 6:44.97 attack.

And while the MR incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS was even quicker, with a chronograph number of 6:40.3, the Aventador Superveloce Jota remains the quickest production car around the Green Hell (the said GT2 RS is modded by Porsche-owned Manthey Racing).

Speaking of the Aventador SVJ, we showed you what happens when the extreme aero elements of the V12 special end up on the latest Raging Bull, namely the Huracan Evo - check out this wild rendering in case you missed it.


 

I would like to take this time to announce that I will be doing security at the Scottsdale quarter. If you are doing something shady and you hear this sound, you best move along.

A post shared by Anthony ⚙👽🤟 (@atowndownn) on Sep 4, 2018 at 8:43am PDT



 

You already know ⚙️💄👩🏽‍🎤🎅🏻🤶🏻👨🏻‍🚒🕺🏻👠🎒⛑🐙🦑🦐🦀🌹🍄🔥🍎🍒🍓🥩🍷🥊🚒🏎🚨🎈🏮📕📌📍❤️❌🛑🚫💯‼️🔴🔺🔻♦️

A post shared by Anthony ⚙👽🤟 (@atowndownn) on Sep 12, 2018 at 9:09pm PDT

