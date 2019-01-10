autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Performante Rendered, Looks Savage

Now that the Lamborghini Huracan Evo has been officially introduced, we can take the time to think about the complete family of the revamped supercar. And while it will still be a while before the Raging Bull releases the facelifted version of the Performante, we can now show you a rendering of the special edition.
The pixel play, which you can find in the social media post at the bottom of the page, portrays a more aggressive take on the Huracan Evo.

However, Nicolas Proulx, the digital artist behind this stunt, decided to actually add bits and pieces from the Aventador SVJ. For instance, the elements on the sides of the front apron, the extra air intakes sitting atop the rear wheels and, of course, the massive wing, all come from the Aventador Superveloce Jota.

However, that sleek Italian flag adorning the side of the supercar reminds us of the Performante.

Speaking of this special edition, it will be interesting to see what Sant'Agata Bolognese engineers do for the naturally aspirated V10 heart of the future model. And that's because the standard Huracan Evo, if we might call it so, already borrows the engine of the Performante, which allows it to jump from 610 to 640 ponies.

Of course, losing weight is even more important than adding muscle, since the former influences the car's behavior through the bends, as well as during the deceleration phase. And this is why we're expecting the Performante replacement to be put on a serious diet.

However, with the track-focused special edition still not close, we can talk about another Huracan derivative, which could debut by the end of the year.

We're referring to the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder. And despite the Raging Bull having refrained from announcing the car, a prototype was recently spotted testing in Florida.


 

Huracan FMP EVO-J 🏁 Proper perfomante replacement? Thoughts? 🤔🇮🇹

A post shared by Nicolas Proulx (@fmpnick) on Jan 9, 2019 at 7:00pm PST

