autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Huracan-Based Tumbler Rendered for the Italian Batman

30 Nov 2017, 9:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
39 photos
BatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventadorBatventador
Did you know that Catwoman could be the daughter of Carmine Falcone, the Italian-American crime leader who would do anything to take down Batman? Oh, and while we're talking about the Italian side of the Batman universe, we've brought along a rendering that mixes the Tumbler with a Lamborghini Huracan.

The pixel play comes from digital artist Yasid Oozeear, whose work we've published on multiple occasions - the Ferrari F40 pickup truck is an example as good as any.

Truth be told, the Huracan could need some extra badassery - as we noted during our review, the tame torque split of the otherwise fierce V10 animal means the tail doesn't get to step out quite as much as it could.

The Performante did bring a neutral behavior, but things could be even more aggressive. And this is where the Tumbler transformation kicks in.

Oh, and there's another reason for which this virtual contraption deserves our approach. Can you think of any other big name on the supercar scene whose creations are more often labeled as Batman cars by aficionados?

For one thing, those of you who spend enough time on the automotive side of the world wide web are probably familiar to the Batventador. And wile that machine is obviously an Aventador, the Ragin Bull point still stands.

Now, if you're willing to know how the Tumbler feels in the real world (and perhaps need extra reasons to envy Jay Leno), you can check out the piece of footage below.

We're talking about a Jay Leno's Garage episode dating back to September 2013, which sees the VIP aficionado getting behind the wheel of the Tumbler - since the thing is fully functional, there's plenty of thrills to be had.

And yes, the aural part of the adventure is just as impressive as the visual one.

lamborghini Huracan Tumbler Batman cool pic of the day rendering
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SLAMBORGHINI Aventador S ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  