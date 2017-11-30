Lamborghini Huracan-Based Tumbler Rendered for the Italian Batman

39 photos Did you know that Catwoman could be the daughter of Carmine Falcone, the Italian-American crime leader who would do anything to take down Batman? Oh, and while we're talking about the Italian side of the Batman universe, we've brought along a rendering that mixes the Tumbler with a Lamborghini Huracan
.
The pixel play comes from digital artist Yasid Oozeear
, whose work we've published on multiple occasions - the Ferrari F40 pickup truck
is an example as good as any.
Truth be told, the Huracan could need some extra badassery - as we noted during our review
, the tame torque split of the otherwise fierce V10 animal means the tail doesn't get to step out quite as much as it could.
The Performante did bring a neutral behavior, but things could be even more aggressive. And this is where the Tumbler transformation kicks in.
Oh, and there's another reason for which this virtual contraption deserves our approach. Can you think of any other big name on the supercar scene whose creations are more often labeled as Batman cars by aficionados?
For one thing, those of you who spend enough time on the automotive side of the world wide web are probably familiar to the Batventador
. And wile that machine is obviously an Aventador, the Ragin Bull point still stands.
Now, if you're willing to know how the Tumbler feels in the real world (and perhaps need extra reasons to envy Jay Leno), you can check out the piece of footage below.
We're talking about a Jay Leno's Garage episode dating back to September 2013, which sees the VIP aficionado getting behind the wheel of the Tumbler - since the thing is fully functional, there's plenty of thrills to be had.
And yes, the aural part of the adventure is just as impressive as the visual one.