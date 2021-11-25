Lamborghini Enters AutoStyle Design Competition With Huracan STO and New Countach

AutoStyle Design is a yearly competition put on by the Berman Group. 2021 marks the tenth straight year that Lamborghini has participated and perhaps the most anticipated in that span. Today, we get a deep dive into the design process of both the Huracan STO and the Countach.
Mitja Borkert, Head of Design at Lamborghini, begins his presentation focused on the Huracan STO. Of course, both the STO and every other Lamborghini is ultimately the product of Lamborghini Centro Stile. That's "Style Center" in English, and it's the physical place where every Lambo is created.
Borkert demonstrates how Centro Stile built the STO with design elements from many different Huracan models including the RWD and the GT3 car. Squadra Corse race cars are a part of why they added the giant center intake and tail fin.
We're even let in on another secret about the exhaust. They're mounted high in the body to emulate motorcycle exhausts. Mitija then takes us to another design station where we meet up with numerous Countach models, including the new one.
He takes us on a detailed tour of each choice the team made as it revived the old nameplate. "The puristic shape is key," he says. He also has some comments on why bringing these cars to AutoStyle is so important to Lamborghini.
“The Berman Autostyle event is of considerable importance to the Lamborghini Centro Stile – not only because of its fantastic content, but above all because in the world of car design, it represents an Italian institution on an international level. Industry professionals, the largest automotive brands and young, talented designers come together to share opinions, to talk about the automotive sector, and, more generally, to share insights and experiences," he explains, adding: "This event, especially for our Centro Stile, is a wonderful opportunity to illustrate the strength and power of our Design DNA, the unmistakable characteristic traits that have shaped our history and which will guide Automobili Lamborghini in facing future challenges.”
We can't wait to see what the house of the raging bull comes up with next. We just hope it doesn't ruffle the feathers of previously associated designers.
