Lamborghini Countach Skids Like a Pro Chased by Bugatti Bolide on Virtual Road

In mid-August, Italian carmaker Lamborghini pulled the wraps off the LPI 800-4, a revival of sorts of the once mighty Countach. The car was shown at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering in America, giving the people here the chance of experiencing it first hand. For the rest of us, the Italians threw in some videos with the car in motion, but until now, we’ve never seen the Countach take on a Bugatti Bolide.
And we’ll probably never get to see that, outside the digital world, where pretty much everything is possible, as both these insane machines are extremely rare, and extremely expensive to ruin in such a reckless race.
If you go through the Instagram post attached below, you’ll find a video showing the Countach taking on the Bolide on some imagined virtual road populated by large trucks, busses, and a number of other cars, including what seems to be a Peel P50.
The guy behind this rather short, but intense virtual race is digital designer Al Yasid (yasiddesign), who says this is just a preview of something bigger coming, “a fragment of the scene on the last slide.”
“The last slide is a raw render and a work in progress so things look a bit empty around,” Yasid says in his post, making us wish for more.
But, as said, a virtual race between the new Countach and the Bolide is probably all we’re gonna get for now in terms of the encounter between the Italian road beauty and the French track beast.
Should they come together on the same track through some miracle, the Countach will have to pit its rather tiny troop of 769 hp coming from a 6.5-liter V12 against the onslaught of the over 1,800 hp coming from Bugatti’s 8.0-liter W16.
We have no idea how such a thing would unfold, but just as this imagined video shows, it would be a race for the ages.
