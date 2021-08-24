Widebody Lamborghini Countach on Oz Wheels Is the Most Extreme LPI 800-4 Yet

Try as you might, you’ll probably not find a hotter topic in the world of digital designers than the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. As usual with such high-profile machines, the Lambo is still stealing the spotlight weeks after it was first shown, and even if we’ve already seen a number of renderings based on it, they seem to keep on coming.
The most recent one to hit the waves is this one here, put together virtually by a guy named Hugo Silva. It is one of the few, and perhaps most enticing widebody approaches to the new Countach released so far.
Now, the original LPI 800-4, amazing as it is, is a rather flat design, in the purest, most effective Lamborghini style. But not this thing here.
Riding on Countach 25th Anniversary OZ wheels, the thing was gifted with more sculpted metal muscle all around. At the front, we get a reshaped hood tucked between restyled headlights, a wider spoiler, and small carbon wings extending on two levels on both sides.
The side view reveals the added body elements that now go over the wheels, extreme side skirts, and, most of all, a simply huge side air intake, much larger than what Lambo offers for the real-world machine.
At the back, the first thing that catches the eye is of course the massive wing sitting above a very sharp behind, with a lot of edges, and a new design for the stoplights. The quad exhaust pipes are still there, but nestled inside redrawn housings.
Of course, such an incarnation of the real Countach revival is highly unlikely. It is possible though that someone will envision some type of body kit to go with one of the 112 units that will ever be made – all of them, for the record, are already sold out.
