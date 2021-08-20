Widebody 1966 Ford F-100 Pickup Gets Serious Racing Mods, Not for the Real World

The world of custom cars is filled with reinterpretations of the pickup trucks of old, with Fords and Chevrolets taking center stage in this industry. We very rarely though happen to come across an old pickup truck made by one of these two carmakers, modernized by means of computers and software.
That’s maybe because digital designers generally focus on what’s new on the market – take the new Nissan Z, for instance, which hours after being presented by the Japanese carmaker already had a great deal of renderers altering it in more or less exciting ways.
So, seeing a Ford F-100 from all the way back in 1966 being brought back to life in the digital world is not something we come across everyday.
1966 was the last year of production for the fourth generation of Ford’s long-lived F-Series. Having arrived in 1961, this fourth-gen brought with it significant changes, including a lower and longer overall appearance, new engines and transmissions, but also a choice between separate cab bed and unibody designs.
This incarnation of the F-100 seems to be the favorite of a digital designer named Hugo Silva, and it is thanks to him that we now get to see the pickup truck wearing a racing attire it never got to wear in the real world.
Going on purpose for the “racing look,” Silva slammed the truck close to the ground, wrapped a widebody kit around its waist, and propped the entire thing on racing steel wheels shod in fat slicks.
Up front we have a new grille design with enough openings to let as much air as possible through under the bulging hood where, even if we’re not told what kind of engine is hiding, big bold letters on the windscreen reveal that to be a Cosworth.
Moving to the side, the truck got massive air intakes that pretty much run the length of the design, and it ends in a tailgate-mounted wing.
