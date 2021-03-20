2021 BMW M4 Coupe "Crazy Carbon" Is a JDM-Style Widebody Render

The all-new BMW M4 is quickly becoming the new sports car that everybody wants, and for good reason. The overstated design gets your attention while the performance is some of the best you can expect from an inline-6.
Of course, such an outspoke design is also going to attract widebody kits, and we're sure every company that targetted the Supra is going to want a slice of the action. But Pandem and Liberty Walk can't get their hands on a production M4 yet, which means the digital world is the only source of wild wings and spoilers.
This rendering comes from Hugo Silva, who created his beast quite a while before the launch of the car. We're always amazed at how 3D modelers are able to create believable replicas of real cars based on photos. Of course, the measurements won't match up on this thing because it's as wild as a drift car.
The widebody looks like it's been done in the VIP style, specific to the Japanese tuning scene. Gigantic wheels try their best to disappear into the fenders while the lowered suspension makes a statement. The M4 is a pretty expensive car and can be ordered with a lot of carbon fiber trim.
But there's even more of it here, in places where supercars have it, such as the spoilers. Scratch one of those babies up and you'll be crying, but that's what low-riders are all about. The fenders themselves blend with the body, but you do notice how much they add at the back, where aero vents are created.
Also, this rendering has a double set of rear spoilers, one over the trunk lid and another playing with the carbon roof. We'd prefer to see some kind of large wing here, but that's just personal taste.
