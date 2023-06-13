Kunene Travel Trailer Flexes Guns With a One-Piece Fiberglass Shell and Off-Road Abilities

It's obvious that not all campers are created equally. In that spirit, we look closer at a mobile living machine to come out of South Africa, the Kunene Off-Roader from Echo 4x4.
Sure, I bring travel trailers and campers to light almost daily, and while quite a few of them come across as mostly the same, here's Echo 4x4 with their Kunene off-road caravan/travel trailer. It's a mobile habitat built in a manner that's sure to surprise.
Now, very few people have ever heard of Echo 4x4, mainly because this South African crew only caters to a few regions worldwide, mainly South Africa and Australia. If you're aware of the sort of terrain found in those two regions, then you may have some idea of what to expect from the Kunene. Oh, and it doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg to own and keep in running order.
Upon seeing the images in the gallery, something stood out against most of the campers I cover: the shell of the Kunene is crafted using nothing more than fiberglass. The result of which is a monocoque camper, or one solid and continuous piece. There's no way for dust, water, and other elements to seep into the shell. From here, that shell is set upon a galvanized chassis with an independent spring suspension and shock absorbers. All that's supported by 15 in wheels. Once all the other basic systems are added, we're looking at a habitat weighing 1,450 kg (3,197 lbs), but can be loaded up to 2,350 kg (5,181 lbs). Let's see what else this thing can do.
One thing you need to keep in mind is that the Kunene and Echo are focused heavily on outdoor living, meaning you'll be pushed to spend time outside. Not only do those tent positions blend the interior and exterior worlds, but once we factor in features like a complete outdoor galley and two showers, an expandable one inside and one outside, you should understand what the Kunene offers.
Some basic systems are in place to help you get out there and live off-grid worry-free. Sure, water tanks and pumps are in store for you and your guests, and some basic electronic systems like a battery and control panel, but solar panels are nowhere to be seen except in the options list. LED lighting, hot and cold water system, and AC units bring more comfort.
Moments later, everyone is scurrying around unfolding the Kunene, unraveling awnings, setting up tent annexes, and before long, your campsite is ready to go. With everyone settled down and the music blaring through speakers, you pull out the galley block and start working your magic. Again, take a moment to soak in the sights and sounds of a life well-lived, and the Kunene is to thank for that.
As for the question on everyone's mind, there are quite a few things to consider regarding the rice for a new unit: the model year, features in place, and the dealership you grab your camper from. But, to give you an idea of what's out there, you can find 2023 units around $65K (€60,200 at current exchange rates), so take the time to find the unit that fits you best. If not, give Echo a call and see if they can build a unit just for you. Remember those shipping costs if you live outside of South Africa or Australia.
Once you've made it to your outdoor destination and are ready to unravel all Kunene's magic, you'll start to understand more of why I chose to bring this puppy to light. The first thing you'll do, once you've stabilized your unit, is pop the top. That's right, the Kunene's roof lifts expand the interior headspace. This sort of design element is one way to help reduce drag as you're driving down the road. But there's another mobile section integrated into this camper, and it's a forward-flip portion found at the front. Once activated, another bedroom is spawned, suitable for up to two guests or family members. Coupled with the other bedroom found at the opposite end of Kunene, up to five travelers can rest during the night.
Now, take a moment and try to imagine yourself living in a Kunene. You may find yourself towing this bugger with a truck or some off-road-ready SUV. As you're driving along on some asphalt, you see a gravel-covered road out of the corner of your eye. Go ahead; take that turn. Not only will the suspension handle that path, but the body does see some protective elements to ensure you don't crack that fiberglass. Later, the road abruptly ends, and you all find yourselves staring at a massive rock wall. All around, the sounds of wildlife and the sights of the natural world force you to take a moment and breathe in the fresh air.
