KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Sells Out in 48 Minutes, Waiting List Created

10 Apr 2021, 17:24 UTC ·
It was a couple of days ago when Austrian bike maker KTM announced the arrival of the 1290 Super Duke RR, the first bike in its portfolio to use the RR moniker, and already there’s no chance in hell you’re going to get your hands on one.
As usual when it comes to its special edition models, KTM used an online sales platform to get the RR going. Also as usual, the entire limited production run of just 500 units was already spoken for by customers from around the world.

It took KTM 48 minutes to have pre-orders for the entire batch, but the demand was of course much greater. In an attempt to give those left without one some hope, the bike maker said a waiting list was created, you know, in case any previous reservation will be canceled.

Although the full price for the model is yet to be disclosed, there is enough performance hardware in there to make this bike 90 percent track-focused, and make the sticker all but irrelevant.

The bike is powered by the "biggest Euro5-compliant V-Twin engine currently available in a Hyper Naked motorcycle,” as the company says. That means a 1,301cc piece rated at 180 hp and 140 Nm (103 lb-ft) of torque. The lightweight RR comes in at 180 kg (397 pounds), making for a perfect 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

Build on the 1290 Super Duke R prototype, the RR comes with WP Apex front and rear suspension, carbon fiber, and redesigned LED lights. There is also a full-titanium Akrapovic EVO exhaust system thrown in as an option, and KTM says “a surprising number of buyers” went for it when speccing their two-wheelers.

Once the motorcycles begin shipping (not clear when that will be), owners will also have the option of going for the full, dedicated complement of KTM PowerWear gear.
