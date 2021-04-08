Volkswagen Go2 Project Is a 2014 Vision of the Next Urban Mobility Solution

First-of-Its-Kind KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Roars Onto the Naked Scene with 180 HP

“The true definition of ready to race” - these are the words used by Austrian bike maker KTM to describe its freshest and most extreme product to date, a naked monster on two wheels called 1290 Super Duke RR. 15 photos



To be made available for pre-order on the European market on April 8 (for other regions you’ll have to contact your local dealer), the brand new RR, developed with the 1290 Super Duke R prototype as a base, packs some very impressive hardware and performance figures, and will become the flagship motorcycle of the brand in the immediate future.



The engine that sits in its frame is 1,301cc in displacement (“the biggest Euro5-compliant V-Twin engine currently available in a Hyper Naked motorcycle” according to



The engine breaths through an Akrapovic Slip-On Line exhaust system, and spins lightweight wheels wrapped in Michelin Power Cup2 tires. The front forks are fully adjustable WP APEX PRO 7548 close cartridge pieces, while the shocks at the rear come as customized APEX PRO 7746 pieces of hardware. Carbon fiber used throughout, a unique seat design, and redesigned LED lights complete the look of the motorcycle.



The bike maker says this new top-of-the-line model will be made in a limited run of just 500 units, available globally complete with a dedicated range of KTM PowerWear. At the time of writing, pricing for the model is not known, but we'll can keep an eye out on the



