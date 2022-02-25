Kourtney Kardashian Shows Weather Changing Drastically While Driving in Her Rolls-Royce

When you hear California, you automatically think of sun, beaches, and comfortable outfits. But Kourtney Kardashian just shared a video on her social media, where the weather changed drastically as she drove to Palm Springs.
It’s very unusual for it to snow in California, but, despite that, it has happened in recent years. And Kourtney Kardashian has just taken it to her social media to share how the weather changed in a time span of an hour.
The series of videos, shared on Kourtney’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 23, starts with a sunny sky, with Kourtney filming from the passenger’s seat of her Rolls-Royce.
As the vehicle moves on the highway on its way to Palm Springs, California, the weather starts to change, full white clouds appear and later on, the sky turns dark. The car’s windshield wipers were on, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star documented the sky changing colors.
The Poosh founder also shared a screenshot of her phone’s weather app, which showed that, in Cabazon, less than 20 mi from Palm Springs, the weather was 39° F (below 4° C), and showed “Snow Showers.” She also wrote: “Wait,” and added a new series of videos.
The last three short videos show the vehicles parked on parallel streets were already covered by quite a few inches of snow.
It’s unclear which Rolls-Royce she was in at the time, but the famous Kardashian owns a Dawn and a Ghost, while her fiancé, vintage car aficionado Travis Barker, owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Besides her vehicles from the British luxury carmaker, Kourtney also drives an Aston Martin DB11, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Range Rover Autobiography, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG.
The Blink-182 drummer is passionate about vintage cars and owns a Chevrolet K5 Blazer, a Buick GNX, and a Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4², among other big models.
The two were on their way on vacation to Kourtney’s $12 million mansion that she purchased in June 2021, and the weather surely offered a lot of variety.
