Travis Barker Doesn't Want You to Photograph His Mercedes G-Wagen, And He Has a Point

As he was trying to make music, Travis Barker ran into a car enthusiast outside a recording studio in Los Angeles, CA. But he didn’t like the idea of the teenager photographing his G550 4x4².
Travis Barker is a big car enthusiast, and he’s about to marry into a family who loves cars just as much as he does. The Blink-182 drummer is engaged to Khloe Kardashian, who comes from a family passionate about everything on wheels.
But a recent video posted on Gossip Bae’s YouTube channel shows Travis exchanging words with a teenager, who reportedly took pictures of the drummer’s custom G-Wagen. Which Travis didn’t like.
Although some people weren’t happy with the star’s behavior, one might have to admit that taking pictures that might include the off-roader's license plate could lead to trouble if they were posted online.
According to the caption of the video, the young fan was more impressed with the SUV, and he was checking the details of the massive off-roader. Barker saw it from the studio and came out to talk to him.
The Blink-182 drummer has a huge passion for massive vehicles, and this custom Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² only confirms it. It comes with portal axles, three lock differentials, and almost 18 inches (450 mm) of ground clearance.
With a starting price of $225,925, the G550 4x4² is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, delivers 416 horsepower (422 ps) and 450-lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque. Thanks to this, the off-roader is able to sprint from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in less than seven seconds and reach a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph). Given how customized Barker's G 550 is, it might go for a bit more.
Although he has a passion for vintage cars like the Chevrolet K5 Blazer or the Buick GNX, Barker also previously owned a Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG, and, although it's not from General Motors, he seems to have a liking for the three-pointed star brand.
