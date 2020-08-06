King Combs' Ferrari 488 Spider Totalled in Crash With Tesla

There’s one Ferrari 488 Spider less in the world right now, as it was totaled in a crash with a Tesla on Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California. At the wheel of the Ferrari was Diddy Combs’ 22-year-old son, rapper and model Christian “King” Combs.
King Combs was at the wheel of the 488 Spider when, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, a Tesla spun out of control and smashed into the Ferrari. According to TMZ, which also obtained footage at the scene of the crash, both vehicles were totaled in the impact.
Footage available, which you can also see at the bottom of the page, in the embedded tweet, doesn’t show the Tesla but it does offer a good look at the Ferrari. It took massive damage to the side and the rear end, so the speed at the moment of impact must have been considerable.
The footage also shows an unknown man undertaking a field sobriety test. Apparently, that’s the driver of the Tesla and he’d been drunk-driving, which caused the accident.
This theory is backed up by Combs’ first IG post after the crash, in which he says he saw his life flash before his eyes at the moment (much like in the movies, one could say), so he’s grateful to be alive. “I am GOOD!,” he writes. “I was hit by a drunk driver ! Everybody out there do not DRINK AND DRIVE Thank GOD I walked out ALIVE.”
Drivers of both vehicles sustained some injuries and needed medical attention. Combs, for his part, did not go to the hospital, but he is sporting a bandaid on his cheek in the photo.
As for the $350,000 loss on the Ferrari, Combs is not worried about it. Sure, his garage is packed with as many supercars and exotics as you’d come to expect from a celebrity offspring, especially if they’re celebrities(ish) in their own right. The Spider was most likely a rental, seeing how Combs posted a photo of himself next to the car to his IG Stories earlier that day, and tagged Lux Exotics, a famous rental company in Los Angeles.
#Diddy’s son #KingCombs was involved in a car crash lastnight after a Tesla driver lost control and crashed into Comb’s Ferrari— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 5, 2020
Combs suffered some injuries but he is super lucky because both cars were totaled. The driver of the Tesla was arrested for DUI pic.twitter.com/nYn1rlYu9U