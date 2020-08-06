King Combs' Ferrari 488 Spider Totalled in Crash With Tesla

View this post on Instagram

IM GOOD !!! Thank you GODOO thank you to everybody who reached out! Last night was crazy seen my life flash before my eyes !! I was hit by a drunk driver ! Everybody out there do not DRINK AND DRIVE Thank GOD I walked out ALIVE «« now back in the stu!!

