Kim Kardashian Picks Up North West From School in Her Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

The Kardashian-Jenner clan lives on a completely different level, where everything they do is extra. Be it their super-short private flights or expensive cars, they’re doing it all. They also use their expensive cars to pick up their kids, just like Kim in her Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
Kim Kardashian’s garage hosts several expensive models, many of which are customized to fit all her needs and preferences. So, when it comes to her children, which one is the best to be dubbed the family car? It looks like she hasn’t found the answer yet, so she just drives whichever one she feels like that day.
In the past, she was seen picking up her daughter, North West, in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Now, the reality star and entrepreneur was there to drive her daughter in a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, after the kid left art class on August 3.
The SUV is one of the latest additions to her collection, obviously, thanks to her longtime collaboration with Platinum Motorsport Group, a car customizing shop from Los Angeles, California.
Since Kim’s latest preference is to have all cars in a monochromatic gray shade, the Maybach follows the same trend. According to Platinum, it’s also fitted with a set of bespoke 24-inch Avant Garde forged dual-block SRX06 wheels, plus adjustable lowering links to get the SUV closer to the ground.
When it comes to performance, there is no change to its original powertrain, which means a 4.0-liter V8 engine, working alongside a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Together, they put out 549 horsepower (557 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque.
Thanks to these figures, the SUV can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and maxes out at 155 mph (249 kph).
Besides enjoying her Maybach, on August 2, Kim hopped on her Instagram Stories to share a short video of herself in her Lambo Urus, giving us a glimpse of the black and orange interior, also a collaboration with Platinum Motorsports.
