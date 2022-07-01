Kim Kardashian Completes Leather Outfit With Her Lambo Urus for Khloe's Birthday Dinner

Kim Kardashian attended her sister Khloe’s birthday dinner. As always, she made an impression as she arrived there in a black leather outfit, sunglasses, and her Lamborghini Urus.
With so many bespoke models in her collection that showcase her personality, views, and favorite color palette, Kim Kardashian has many options when she goes out.
For Khloe Kardashian’s 38th birthday dinner in Beverly Hills, California, Kim opted for a black latex outfit and accessorized it with sunglasses (despite the fact that it was at night) and her one-of-one Lamborghini Urus.
The SUV from the Italian company is the result of her longtime collaboration with Platinum Motorsport, which knows exactly what Kim needs. The auto repair and customizing shop is responsible for many cars in her garage, and the Urus proves how well they understand the billionaire reality star.
Her Lambo Urus comes with a widebody kit and some Mansory touches, an upgraded exhaust system, suspension, and tune. It has been fitted with a set of unique dual-block two-piece alloy wheels. The vehicle, initially coming with a Satin Silver paint job has been upgraded to a “ghost gray” to match the interior of her mansion. Her Mercedes-Maybach S 580 and her Rolls-Royce Ghost received the same treatment. This year, she also added a private jet to her belongings and, among the things she specified when customizing it, was that it should come with the same gray exterior.
The interior of the Urus super SUV has a completely reworked custom yellow cabin, which has remained the same despite the new exterior paint job.
The vehicle is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter engine, which paired up with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque at 2,250-4,500 rpm. And it was the best choice to make an impression in Los Angeles for Khloe’s birthday dinner.
