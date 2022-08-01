For All You Yacht-Hoppers, Kim Kardashian Has a Pair of Gloves to Elevate Your Swim Look

Every once in a while, you come across something so ridiculous and hilarious that you can’t help but laugh. Then, you look at the product online and you find that it’s sold out, and you start to wonder whether you’re the one with the problem.





As we kick off the month of August, we here at autoevolution are celebrating Sea Month , a month-long virtual party where the focus will be on watercraft, water activities, and underwater fun. We also like to talk fashion every once in a while, if it’s contingent on our motorized interest, which is where this piece fits right in.You can’t possibly get ready for a summer of water-fun without first getting the perfect swimsuit and, now thanks to Kim Kardashian, the perfect pair of swim gloves to go with it.Swimming gloves are not new to the market. Swimmers and divers use them for a variety of purposes, whether it’s to help them move faster in water to keeping them toasty in freezing temperatures. Kim K , arguably the world’s biggest reality star, a near-billionaire and, according to estranged husband Kanye West, the Marilyn Monroe of our times, did not invent swim gloves. But she’s trying to make fashion swim gloves happen.After dabbling in beauty, apps, games and other business endeavors, Kim has found her niche when she launched the SKIMS collection of shapewear. In recent months, she’s branched into homewear and, with the start of the summer season, swimsuits. The latest addition is an accessory to the swimsuit, because if you’re really into fashion, you can’t do with one: a pair of opera-like elbow-length gloves in a variety of colors and sizes from XXS to 4X.“Instantly elevate your swim look and make a sexy splash everywhere you go with these trendsetting swim gloves,” the description reads. “Perfect to pair with any Swim style for a ready-to-wear look.”Perish the thought of walking around a yacht or at the beach with your unelevated swim look, making unsexy, gloveless splashes with your bare hands! That’s bougie. What you need is a pair of gloves and a new set of tan lines, and you need both ASAP, at the cost of $48. For this kind of money, you don’t even get SPF: the gloves are made of nylon and spandex, and become sheer when they’re wet.The strangest part is not the fact that Kim thinks her unconditional love of gloves should apply to everyone even when they’re at the beach or out at sea, but the fact that people seem to agree with her. As of the time of writing, the item is sold out in every color, which means you have to join a waitlist if you want to be a trendsetter like that.I understand the idea and the appeal of looking fashionable and trendy even when you’re on vacation, jetskiing, swimming, lounging or whatever. Most women and many men will admit they plan outfits when they pack, including for outings at the beach. I get and respect anyone whose hustle is so determined as to put on makeup or extra accessories for water or by-the-water activities , because it shows a level of commitment to keeping up appearances I could never be bothered with.But this is beyond any of that. It’s ridiculous, pointless, and overpriced, and with no real benefits, either in terms of UV protection or style bonus points. Seeing how so many customers would beg to disagree, I guess we’re in for a summer of gloved-up yacht-hoppers , sexily making splashes.