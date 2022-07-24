For a Casual Night Out, Kim Kardashian Continues to Exude Wealth With Her Maybach S-Class

When your garage hosts a lot of expensive cars, taking out a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class for a casual night out doesn’t sound like a big deal. If your name is Kim Kardashian, that is.
Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family are famous for their love for expensive things. Their clothes, mansions, cars, and jets are the most luxurious and they’re not afraid to show them off. So much, that they’re usually the target of lots of backlash.
On Friday night, July 22, Kim Kardashian showed off she’s a great mom and took out her daughter North West, 9, her niece, Penelope Disick, 10, and a group of friends out for dinner after North’s basketball game. They chose to go to Nobu, a restaurant in Malibu, California. And Kim wore a “casual” Balenciaga outfit, while driving her Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Since all the cars in Kim Kardashian’s garage are expensive, highly customized models, it feels on brand for the reality star and businesswoman to choose a Maybach as her daily car. Just a few days prior, she was seen out in Los Angeles with her sisters Khloe and Kylie, driving in the same luxurious sedan.
Kim’s Mercedes-Maybach S-Class follows the same trend as the rest of her recent go-to cars, with a gray paint exterior that matches the interior of her mansion. It’s the result of her longtime collaboration with Platinum Motorsport, a car shop from Los Angeles, California.
When it comes to the specifics, the Maybach S-Class offers two engine options, the S 680 and S 580, but the only version currently available in the U.S. is the S 580, which what Kim owns.
The S 580 is put in motion by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. Alongside the V8, the S 580 also has a gearbox-mounted electric motor that adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque.
And it's luxurious, comfortable, and everything Kim needs to exude wealth even without trying.
