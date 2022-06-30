North West's "Spooky" Glamping Birthday Weekend Started on Kim K's Private Jet

When your parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West, it’s not surprising to have a getaway birthday weekend, even though you’re only nine. And it’s definitely not a big deal that it begins on a private jet.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a huge fortune together, with each of their net worth surpassing the billion dollar mark. So, it’s only natural for them to share their wealth with their four children.
Their eldest child, North West, has just turned nine years old, and she had a birthday to remember. And, because her mom is Kim Kardashian, the celebrations included a private jet.
On Tuesday, June 28, Kim Kardashian gave us a good look at North’s glamorous glamping birthday weekend. The party started in Kim’s private jet, a Gulfstream G650ER which has been fitted according to Kim’s unique specs. It has the same shade of gray as her cars or her mansion and the interior includes ceilings, pillows, and headrests covered in cashmere.
The set of pictures showing North’s birthday weekend starts with a look at Kim’s jet in a private hangar, with her “Kim Air” mat in front of the airstairs. There are silver balloons spelling out “Camp North” and also black balloons for the occasion, which Kim previously described as "a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party."
The interior has also been redecorated to look like the wild, with log-shaped pillows and white spider webs all over the ceiling of the luxurious cabin. When they arrived at their destinations, North and her friends crossed a wooden bridge on tree-high ropes courses, rode an inflatable boat, and tried wakeboarding.
Later, the girls camped in tiny tents with mattresses, blankets, pillows, lanterns, and string lights. Kim previously shared during her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the party was inspired by North’s love for special effects makeup and said “she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party. So I took them out camping in the wilderness. We took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness."
Their eldest child, North West, has just turned nine years old, and she had a birthday to remember. And, because her mom is Kim Kardashian, the celebrations included a private jet.
On Tuesday, June 28, Kim Kardashian gave us a good look at North’s glamorous glamping birthday weekend. The party started in Kim’s private jet, a Gulfstream G650ER which has been fitted according to Kim’s unique specs. It has the same shade of gray as her cars or her mansion and the interior includes ceilings, pillows, and headrests covered in cashmere.
The set of pictures showing North’s birthday weekend starts with a look at Kim’s jet in a private hangar, with her “Kim Air” mat in front of the airstairs. There are silver balloons spelling out “Camp North” and also black balloons for the occasion, which Kim previously described as "a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party."
The interior has also been redecorated to look like the wild, with log-shaped pillows and white spider webs all over the ceiling of the luxurious cabin. When they arrived at their destinations, North and her friends crossed a wooden bridge on tree-high ropes courses, rode an inflatable boat, and tried wakeboarding.
Later, the girls camped in tiny tents with mattresses, blankets, pillows, lanterns, and string lights. Kim previously shared during her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the party was inspired by North’s love for special effects makeup and said “she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party. So I took them out camping in the wilderness. We took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness."