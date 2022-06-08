Student Who Tracks Elon Musk's Jet Is Now Also Tracking Kim Kardashian's Jet

A few months ago, a 19-year-old student named Jack Sweeney made headlines after revealing that he was tracking Elon Musk’s private jet. But he’s not stopping there, and now he’s tracking other famous people as well, including Kim Kardashian’s jet.
In late February, Kim Kardashian, a huge lover of everything expensive, added a private jet to her name. The model she chose is customized to her heart’s desire and it’s painted in the same monochromatic gray shade found in her favorite cars and her expensive mansion.
And now tech-savvy student Jack Sweeney is interested in tracking her jet, too. But the 19-year-old student thinks the Kardashians “love stuff like this,” unlike other celebs who want to keep their flight history private.
"Kardashians, I think, are an interesting one. Some celebrities don’t like being followed, but I think they love stuff like this, so instead of being bothered by it like Elon, it’s the opposite," Sweeney told The US Sun. He added that he’s not worried about Kim asking him to stop tracking her jet, "I think she appreciates the exposure."
The model Kim chose was a Gulfstream G650ER, which is the extended-range variant of the G650. It comes with twin Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines, taking the airplane to maximum speeds of 616 kts (709 mph/ 1,141 kph) and a cruising speed of 516 kts (594 mph / 955 kph), with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 mi / 13,890 km).
Depending on its configuration, the Gulfstream G650ER can seat up to 18 people and offers ten places to sleep. It also promises a quiet journey and relaxing journey with enhanced air ionization, so you always breathe “outside fresh air.”
Besides Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, and Russian oligarchs, Jack Sweeney’s latest spying technique is also focused on the private planes of Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Yankee star Alex Rodriguez, Floyd Mayweather, and Tom Cruise.
