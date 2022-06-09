Kim Kardashian Gives Tour of the Interior of Her Private Jet, It's Dubbed "Kim Air"

When you’re one of the most famous reality TV stars, with a billion-dollar net worth, and have a huge passion for everything on wheels, buying a private jet shouldn’t come as a surprise. Not if your name is Kardashian.
In late February 2022, Kim Kardashian finally became a private jet owner. The reality star, businesswoman, and model comes from a big family who loves living lavishly and spending money on luxurious things. So, Kim, whose net worth has passed the billion-dollar mark, decided to be the second one in the family who owns a private jet, after her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.
In a new episode of her Hulu show, The Kardashians, Kim finally takes us on a tour of the interior of her custom multi-million jet, which is a mix of light wood, beige, and cashmere. The episode was filmed ahead of her first flight in it and Kim shared, “I never dreamed I would own a plane,” she said. “I just wanted it to feel like it was an extension of me and an extension of my home.”
The aircraft she chose has been fitted out to Kim’s unique specs. That includes a monochromatic gray shade for its exterior paint, which matches her mansion and some of her favorite cars.
And the interior is something else, too. Every seat comes with its own phone charger and there is since all the Kardashians spend a lot of time online. To make sure everything is as luxurious as it gets, Kim had the ceilings, pillows, and headrests covered in cashmere.
Two of the beds on the plane can be joined together and become a king bed. “I feel like I’m doing an MTV Cribs for planes,” she said. Onboard, there are two bathrooms, one in the front and one in the back.
Her aircraft is a Gulfstream G650ER, which is the extended-range variant of the G650. It’s powered by twin Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines, taking it to maximum speeds of 616 kts (709 mph / 1,141 kph) and a cruising speed of 516 kts (594 mph / 955 kph), with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 mi / 13,890 km).
Depending on its configuration, there are up to 18 seats available, with ten places to sleep. The Gulfstream G650ER also promises a quiet journey and relaxing journey with enhanced air ionization, so you always breathe “outside fresh air.” There are also 16 panoramic oval windows which allow its passengers to enjoy the views during their flights. Given all the customization, Kim reportedly dropped $150 million on it.
