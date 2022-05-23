Ferrari Really Doesn’t Like Kim Kardashian as a Customer, or So We Hear

Of all the celebrities to get a controversial start in showbiz, Kim Kardashian is the most famous and successful. Her net worth in 2022 is estimated at $1.8 billion, which includes her various businesses but not the bigger Kardashian brand she almost single-handedly built.
Regardless of how wealthy Kim Kardashian is – and she is very rich, make no mistake about it – there is one thing in this world she can’t have. Money can buy anything, the saying goes, but money can’t and won’t buy a special-edition Ferrari, if Ferrari doesn’t want to sell it.
Word that Ferrari banned Kim Kardashian from buying one of their cars has been around since at least 2016, in one variation or another. It is a well-known fact (urban legend?) that Ferrari employs a very strict and very secret set of rules and conditions when it chooses which high-profile public figure to turn into a customer, and apparently, Kim flunks in this regard.
Along the years, we’ve heard that Ferrari banned Kim because, back in 2011, she received a Ferrari as a wedding gift from a well-known financial fraudster on the run, or that they thought the association between the two brands would somehow cheapen their image. The rumor popped up again earlier this month, linking Kim’s recent passion for car customization to Ferrari’s decision to put her on that dreaded blacklist.
This time, though, the report gained such momentum online that the carmaker itself chose to address it, Paper Mag reports. In a statement, a Ferrari spokesperson stressed that Ferrari didn’t “ban” people from buying their cars, but solely “reserve[d] the right to decide on special editions” by vetoing already existing Ferrari customers. In other words, Kim could get a production unit if she wanted to, but she is probably not even in the running for a special-edition Ferrari.
Indeed, Ferrari doesn’t mention Kim, so this means that her ability to get a Ferrari or lack thereof remains a rumor. But there is a saying in showbiz that would apply here as well: there is never smoke without a fire. The fact that Kim’s garage is packed with Lamborghinis, Cadillacs and Rolls-Royces, all of them customized to her exact demands, but not a single Ferrari would qualify as “smoke.” Then again, if she’s banned, she can wipe her billionaire tears on that fuzzy, fur-covered, ridiculous Urus.
Word that Ferrari banned Kim Kardashian from buying one of their cars has been around since at least 2016, in one variation or another. It is a well-known fact (urban legend?) that Ferrari employs a very strict and very secret set of rules and conditions when it chooses which high-profile public figure to turn into a customer, and apparently, Kim flunks in this regard.
Along the years, we’ve heard that Ferrari banned Kim because, back in 2011, she received a Ferrari as a wedding gift from a well-known financial fraudster on the run, or that they thought the association between the two brands would somehow cheapen their image. The rumor popped up again earlier this month, linking Kim’s recent passion for car customization to Ferrari’s decision to put her on that dreaded blacklist.
This time, though, the report gained such momentum online that the carmaker itself chose to address it, Paper Mag reports. In a statement, a Ferrari spokesperson stressed that Ferrari didn’t “ban” people from buying their cars, but solely “reserve[d] the right to decide on special editions” by vetoing already existing Ferrari customers. In other words, Kim could get a production unit if she wanted to, but she is probably not even in the running for a special-edition Ferrari.
Indeed, Ferrari doesn’t mention Kim, so this means that her ability to get a Ferrari or lack thereof remains a rumor. But there is a saying in showbiz that would apply here as well: there is never smoke without a fire. The fact that Kim’s garage is packed with Lamborghinis, Cadillacs and Rolls-Royces, all of them customized to her exact demands, but not a single Ferrari would qualify as “smoke.” Then again, if she’s banned, she can wipe her billionaire tears on that fuzzy, fur-covered, ridiculous Urus.