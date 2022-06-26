Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Son Psalm Traveling Without a Seat Belt

The Kardashians are no strangers to backlash, but this time, Kim Kardashian’s parenting skills are under scrutiny after a picture and a video show her children traveling in an SUV without a seat belt.
Kim Kardashian is facing backlash after she posted a picture of her son, Psalm, 3, in the backseat of an SUV. The shot was part of a set of pictures taken after her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, showing the young one playing on a tablet while wearing a Yankees cap with a Toronto Raptors jersey. But fans were quick to notice the three-year-old didn’t seem to be in a child’s seat, nor was he wearing a seat belt, and quickly slammed Kim for her parenting.
Right before the interview, Kim hopped on Instagram Live to let her followers know about the upcoming event. However, she couldn’t speak much, because Saint and Psalm were also there and shifted from their seats to appear in the video with their mom. As she films, she adds that they’re just “going around the block one more time" before pulling into the parking lot, and, as the car was moving, neither child was wearing their seat belt properly, as you can see in the video below.
Even when stopped on the side of a public road, all passengers, but especially children, should have their seat belts security fastened in case someone rear-ends you.
Kim had recently made headlines for the fact that she had stopped her interview with Jimmy Fallon when she realized her children, Saint and Psalm, were being too loud in the audience. Then, Fallon invited both of them backstage, where they peacefully waited for their reality star mom to finish her interview.
Kim K is hardly the only celebrity who was slammed for the same reason. Not long ago, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, was under fire for showing her children without seatbelts after picking them up for school on her Netflix documentary series, I Am Georgina.
