Kia Reveals More Specs About the Niro After It Starts Selling It in Its Home Market

Kia started to sell the Niro on its home market, and thus, it revealed more specs about its newest member of the crossover family, and we're glad to share them with you.
The second generation of the Niro is built on top of a third-generation Hyundai-Kia platform, and it is larger than its predecessor in any direction. But apart from its exterior design, which is based on the 2019 HabaNiro concept car unveiled at NYIAS (New York International Auto Show), the new vehicle shows more technologically advanced features than its predecessor.
With 4.35 m (14.29 ft) in length, 1.80 (5.90 ft) in width, and 1.55 (5.06 ft) in height, the new Niro offers a wider cabin with more room for its five occupants. The carmaker installed the 12V-battery next to the high-voltage battery at the bottom of the rear seats for the hybrid version. Thus, it increased the trunk space to 451 liters (15.9 cu-ft), 15 liters (0.5 cu-ft) larger than its predecessor. The wheelbase was also increased by 20 mm (0.8"), leading to a total of 2,720 mm (8.9 ft) and creating more legroom for the rear-seat passengers.
Since it is based on the third-generation Hyundai-Kia platform shared with the K5, the Niro will be available in a choice of three engines configuration: a mild-hybrid, a hybrid, and a Battery-Electric Vehicle.
Under the hood, the base version is coming with a 1.6-liter GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) that offers 105 ps (103 hp) and 144 Nm (108 lb-ft) of torque. It is helped by a 32 kW (43 hp) electric motor, bringing 177 Nm (125 lb-ft) of twisting force. The assembly is mated to a six-speed automatic (dual-clutch) gearbox.
Inside the cabin, the complete digital dashboard is also complemented by a 10-inch head-up display (HUD), displaying data from the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and the speed. For the infotainment system, installed above the center stack, Kia offers an option for Voice Car Control, which allows the occupants to control the climate control settings or the audio system.
For now, Kia didn't say when it will send the Niro to the U.S. shores, but it promised that the customers will be able to see it in the carmaker's showrooms in the following months. Unfortunately, we have no prices for it yet, but as soon as we get them, you'll find them here, on autoevolution.
