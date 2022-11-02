autoevolution
Kia Refreshes the Telluride SUV for 2023, Base Pricing Goes Up $2,300 to $35,690

2 Nov 2022, 14:51 UTC ·
Twinned with the Hyundai Palisade but manufactured in the U.S. rather than South Korea, the Kia Telluride received a much-anticipated facelift. The 2023 model has also gone up in price, with the base trim retailing at $35,690, excluding the automaker’s $1,335 destination freight charge.
Seven grades are offered in total, starting with the LX FWD. Of course, all-wheel drive is optionally available for $2,000 extra. The next step up is the S FWD, joined by the S AWD at $37,590 and $39,590, respectively. Customers who demand a little more visual panache can spend $45,485 on the SX X-Line AWD, with X-Line considered a standalone trim level.

Replacing the Nightfall Edition, this grade sweetens the deal with a fancier grille design, bridge-type roof rails, body-color door handles, 20-inch wheels, X-Line embossing on the front-seat upper backrests, exclusive color packages, 10 millimeters of extra ground clearance, towing mode for optimized trailering performance, as well as upgraded traction control.

The Telluride SX comes in front-, all-wheel-drive, X-Line AWD, and X-Pro AWD flavors, with the latter also considered a standalone trim level. Priced at $49,885 at press time, the X-Pro builds on the X-Line with the likes of 18-inch wheels mounted with all-terrain rubber boots, X-Pro embossing on the front-seat upper backrests, a 110-volt inverter outlet in the cargo area, and 5,500 pounds (2,495 kilograms) of towing capacity.

As for the crème de la crème, the AWD-only Telluride SX-Prestige ranges between $50,390 and $52,785, excluding the $1,335 destination charge. Even though it’s the top-of-the-line specification, the SX-Prestige can be spruced up even further with the likes of a multicolor head-up display.

Slightly redesigned inside and out, the 2023 model year Kia Telluride is available in three new exterior colors, namely Jungle Green, Dawning Red, and Midnight Lake Blue. Offered with three-row seating, the unibody sport utility vehicle takes its mojo from a direct-injected V6.

The naturally-aspirated Lambda II 3.8-liter engine produces 291 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 262 pound-foot (355 Nm) of torque at 5,200 revolutions per minute. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard for both front- and all-wheel-drive vehicles.

