Kia Recalls 2023 Forte Over Steering Knuckle That May Crack

On October 27th, the front left steering knuckle of a 2023 model year Kia Forte broke during vehicle assembly at the Pesqueria factory in Mexico. The South Korean automaker promptly contacted the supplier, Hyundai Mobis Mexico, to investigate the root cause of the steering knuckle crack.
The investigation carried on until November 18th, revealing that a certain Hyundai Mobis Mexico worker didn’t follow the proper manufacturing procedures during the knuckle casting process. The condition is thankfully isolated to a specific lot of knuckles manufactured on May 13th.
Following this investigation, Kia Mexico escalated this concern to the Safety Office within Kia North America. The U.S. division performed field data analysis prior to deciding if a recall if needed. No warranty claims or customer complaints were identified. Fast forward to December 1st, and Kia North America ultimately decides to recall nearly 1,000 cars.
939 cars, to be more specific, of which approximately 1 percent are believed to exhibit said issue. All of these Fortes were assembled in Mexico in the period between October 21st and November 7th as per a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Kia says that the front left steering knuckle bears part number 51715-F2000.
The supplier reportedly corrected the casting process on May 14th, one day after the suspect lot mentioned a bit earlier. 2023 model year Forte vehicles produced after November 7th feature properly cast front left steering knuckles. Dealers have been informed of this problem today, whereas known owners will be notified by first-class mail on January 12th, 2023.
Currently in its third generation, the Forte received a well-deserved refresh for the 2022 model year. The 2023 model currently starts at $19,490, excluding destination charge, with Kia offering no fewer than four trims.
The LX comes with a 2.0L four-pot engine that puts out 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet (179 Nm) of torque, 15-inch steelies with full covers, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, and plenty of driver-assist tech. At the other end of the spectrum, the GT levels up to a more potent 1.6L turbo, multi-link rear suspension rather than a coupled torsion-beam axle, and a choice between six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
