Firts-Time Kia EV6 GT Buyers Now Get 1,000 kWh of Free Charging

Buying Kia's all-new EV6 GT just got a bit more appealing today as the company announced it has reached an agreement to expand a February 2022 agreement with Electrify America to include the new Kia performance model.
The original agreement called for buyers of the Kia EV6 to receive 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of complimentary charging at any of Electrify America's charging stations through the Electrify America app. The app will facilitate charging and payment as well as locate charging stations and check the status of chargers. The EV6 GT free charging amounts to roughly 3,500 to 4,000 miles of electric driving, depending on factors such as driving conditions and driver habits.
“Working closely with automakers to provide seamless fast charging solutions is critical to expanded EV adoption, and we’re excited to collaborate with Kia to help make the transition to an electric lifestyle even easier for new EV owners,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer of Electrify America. “Public charging offers drivers a convenient way to charge quickly away from home and is a critically important opportunity to instill range confidence in EV drivers.”
The Kia EV6 GT is packed with 576 hp (429 kW / 584 ps) with an EPA-rated range of 206 miles (331 km) and comes eqipped with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. Electrify America's DC fast-charging network will charge the EV6 GT from 10% to 80% in approximately 18 minutes. Owners will have three years from the date of purchase to use the free charging amount.
Kia's new sporty EV starts at an MSRP of $41,400 with the top-of-the-line variant topping out at $56,400.
For its part, Electrify America has the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S. and together with Electrify Canada expect to have more than 1,800 charging stations with over 10,000 individual chargers operating throughout both countries by 2026. In 2021 and 2022 the company earned the industry's “EV Charging Infrastructure Best-in-Test” award and they also offer home charging solutions under its Electrify Home brand.
