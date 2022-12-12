This International Harvester Scout II Traveler Restomod Boasts Perfect In-Period Style

Created as a rival to the Jeep, the International Harvester Scout was a popular off-road vehicle in the 60s and 70s, and the Scout II variant, built as a two-door truck with a removable hard top, is among the coolest classic SUVs you can find today.
Due to increased interest over the last years, the value of used International Harvester Scout units has seen a tremendous spike, especially for specimens that benefitted from some restoration work. Such an example is this 1977 Scout II Traveler that was acquired by the current owner as an unfinished project in 2021.
The heart of this impeccable Scout II restomod is a 5.7-liter Chevrolet 350 V8 engine installed during previous ownership that received various upgrades. It now features FiTech Go Street fuel injection besides the aluminum radiator with electric cooling fans and the stainless-steel dual exhaust system. Power is sent to all four wheels or just the rear ones through a three-speed automatic transmission with Dana axles front and rear.
The truck also received some off-road upgrades, including powder-coated 17″ US Wheel steel wheels wrapped in 33″ tires, Rough Country 4″ suspension lift, aftermarket bumpers, and LED headlights. A full-sized spare wheel was also mounted on a swing-out tire carrier.
While the truck’s exterior has been repainted in dark red with some black accents, the interior has been completely modified and reupholstered. The Scout II Traveler now features a three-row seating setup with swiveling front chairs. All three rows sport brown vinyl upholstery with red plaid inserts, matched by door panel inserts. A removable tan Softopper soft top completes the package.
The bespoke interior also features a new HVAC setup, a four-arm split-spoke steering wheel with wooden rims, as well as an upgraded audio system.
This 1977 International Harvester Scout II Traveler restomod, bearing chassis number G0102GGD36108, is up for grabs via Bring a Trailer out of Los Angeles, California. With just three days left to bid, the highest offer now sits at $57,000.
