Future Scout Might Be a VW EV, but This '67 Scout Barn Find Is Begging for a Second Chance

There’s a lot of hype about the resurgence of the Scout nameplate, but this time under Volkswagen. It’ll still resurrect as an off-roader and, better yet, as an electric SUV and pickup.
Tractor and truck maker International Harvester was glorified in the 60s and 70s for the iconic Scout lineup. VW hopes to tap on some of that faded glory entering the off-roading scene with the Scout moniker.
Purely designed and focused on the American market, with an all-new platform, the new Scout EV prototypes will be revealed next year, with planned production for 2026.
But that doesn’t mean it’s the end of an era for older classics. If there’s anything International Harvester stood for more than 60 years: it was hardiness. Even though the company has been out for some time, some of its units still roam the planet.
Thomas Mortske of the Mortske Repair YouTube channel recently stumbled upon a 1967 International Harvester Scout owned by a local. It had been sitting in a barn for some time, and the owner wanted to either dispose of it or get it back running again.
“He said, you know I got that old Scout. It’s kind of sitting there rotting away in the building. The last time he drove it, it got a miss, and we put it away in a building. The brakes are getting kind of bad. It’s been sitting there for a few years,” Mortske introduced the project.
According to Mortske, the previous owner had the International Scout for 24 years. The vehicle is a 4-cylinder, 4-speed, four-wheel-drive variant. For models between 1965 to 1968, it came with two in-line four variables: a 152 cu in (2.5-liter) and a 196 cu in (3.2-liter) engine.
It was in reasonably good condition on the exterior (it had been painted), neat interior with a padded dash and a clean engine bay.
Compared to other revival projects, the 1967 International Scout Harvester didn’t take a lot to turn. Although, Mortske did a little work on the fuel and electrical systems. He also bled the brakes and changed all fluids (pretty much what you’d do on any car sitting around for a while).
We recommend checking out the video below for more of that action.
Purely designed and focused on the American market, with an all-new platform, the new Scout EV prototypes will be revealed next year, with planned production for 2026.
But that doesn’t mean it’s the end of an era for older classics. If there’s anything International Harvester stood for more than 60 years: it was hardiness. Even though the company has been out for some time, some of its units still roam the planet.
Thomas Mortske of the Mortske Repair YouTube channel recently stumbled upon a 1967 International Harvester Scout owned by a local. It had been sitting in a barn for some time, and the owner wanted to either dispose of it or get it back running again.
“He said, you know I got that old Scout. It’s kind of sitting there rotting away in the building. The last time he drove it, it got a miss, and we put it away in a building. The brakes are getting kind of bad. It’s been sitting there for a few years,” Mortske introduced the project.
According to Mortske, the previous owner had the International Scout for 24 years. The vehicle is a 4-cylinder, 4-speed, four-wheel-drive variant. For models between 1965 to 1968, it came with two in-line four variables: a 152 cu in (2.5-liter) and a 196 cu in (3.2-liter) engine.
It was in reasonably good condition on the exterior (it had been painted), neat interior with a padded dash and a clean engine bay.
Compared to other revival projects, the 1967 International Scout Harvester didn’t take a lot to turn. Although, Mortske did a little work on the fuel and electrical systems. He also bled the brakes and changed all fluids (pretty much what you’d do on any car sitting around for a while).
We recommend checking out the video below for more of that action.