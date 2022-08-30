Ford Will Build a New Electric Pickup on a Dedicated Platform, Possibly Shared With Scout

A new Ford pickup model will launch in 2025 on a dedicated EV platform. Given Ford’s ties with Volkswagen, it is all but guaranteed that future Scout models will also use the new platform.
Ford intends to expand its range of electric pickup trucks beyond the next-generation F-150 Lightning. This has already been confirmed by Ford CEO Jim Farley during the F-150 Lightning launch in April. According to Farley, this would be an “all-new” vehicle, which will join the next-generation Lightning on the production lines of the Blue Oval City in Tennessee. The plant is expected to come online in 2024.
The details are scarce, but Jim Farley was clear about this being a second electric pickup in the lineup. “It’s another truck,” he said in April, according to Automotive News. “This is not our only truck. We said very clearly we want to be the leader in electric pickup trucks.”
The new pickup Farley was talking about might take a different route than F-150 Lightning, addressing the style-conscious customers rather than commercial sales. It could still be a full-sized pickup like the Lightning, but it would probably be geared toward adventure rides and off-roading. This would allow Ford to compete better with Rivian in this segment and offer an all-electric-drive alternative to off-road fans.
This makes a lot of sense, especially as the development costs could be shared with Volkswagen. The German carmaker already uses the Ranger platform for the Amarok and has pledged to bring an electric pickup truck to the U.S. under the revived Scout brand. Without Ford’s help, Volkswagen would need to develop the electric platform for the future Scout EVs from scratch. Scout will be a dedicated off-road brand, so the fragile MEB platform would not be suitable.
Given that both Scout and Ford’s new pickups are due for release in 2025, it’s a safe bet that they would be co-developed. We don’t know what name Ford would choose for its next electric pickup, but we figure Ranger Lightning doesn’t sound half bad. Sure, the Ranger is a midsize truck, but its off-road capabilities make it a prime candidate for the future electric adventure pickup.
