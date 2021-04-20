International Harvester "Super Runner" Brings Back the Scout in Muscle Rendering

It's no secret that social media has a significant role when it comes to certain vehicles getting attention. And while the process isn't without its downsides (certain enthusiast-friendly machines see their prices skyrocketing), it can also help with making up for lost ground. Case in point with the International Harvester Scout.
Despite having landed on the market four years before the original Bronco, the Scout arguably never managed to reach the same popularity as the Ford. While the Blue Oval brought back the nameplate for the 2021 model year, the fact that International Harvester went the way of the dodo back in the 80s certainly doesn't help the Scout.
Fortunately, social media has allowed various Scout builds to come under the spotlight, be these real or virtual. As for the project sitting before us right now, it belongs to both categories.
Sure, the image above is a rendering masterfully put together by digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel. But it's worth mentioning it is linked to a real-world project handled by Instagram user DD 70 Garage.
As you can notice in the first Instagram post below, we're dealing with a Scout II, the comprehensive update that made the most of the badge's attributes, which has already begun its transformation. Among others, the engine bay currently accommodates an LS, albeit with the V8 being taken one step further via the rendering.
As such, the virtual side of the build shows a blower sitting atop of the GM motor, with massive side exhaust sticking out just behind the front wheels. The Hellcat decals on the rear fenders? We're not sure what to make of that.
Speaking of the wheels, these are beadlock units shod in monstrous tires, while the custom suspension work and the solid axles mean this bad boy can leave the beaten path far behind. Heck, the thing even comes with a pair of spare wheels in the back (the floor might've been adapted for this operation), which becomes visible once the top is removed—would you look at that rollover protection hardware!
In fact, its serious rugged terrain intentions have determined us to come up with the nickname in the title. Compared to the said wheels and tires, the custom flared arches might seem restrained, although the door mirrors stand out thanks to their side and their mirror-like finish.
Both bumpers have been removed, even though the front end is protected by a bull bar. And while we're talking custom bits, we also need to mention the grille behind the said element, as well as the air scoop adorning the hood.
Comparing the pixels and the metal shows this International Harvester Scout still needs quite a bit of work, and we're looking forward to seeing the gap disappearing.
