Significantly Upgraded 1963 International Harvester Scout 80 Is Up for Grabs

When it was released in 1961, the International Harvester Scout 80 was one of the first real rivals for the Jeep CJ5 and stirred up quite a competition among manufacturers to come up with even greater off-road vehicles. The Scout 80 was the first model in the series produced by the American manufacturer and is now highly coveted by classic automotive collectors.
A predecessor of more sophisticated SUVs to be built, the Scout 80 was a simple 4×4 vehicle with body-on-frame construction and a fold-down windshield.
The example in question here is a 1963 International Harvester Scout 80 model that has come up for auction via Bring a Trailer. According to the listing, it was acquired by the seller in 2011 and underwent a comprehensive restoration that turned it into the looker in front of your eyes.
The body of the vintage vehicle was removed from the chassis as it needed consistent damage and rust repairs and was painted in Woodland Brown Metallic. A Ford F-100 fuel cell was installed on the car to improve range, as were a new fold-flat windshield, a roof basket, a roof rack, and an LED light bar. Another noteworthy addition is a steel front bumper with a Smittybilt winch.
But what interests petrolheads the most is what lies in the engine bay. Know that this International Harvester Scout 80 was significantly upgraded over its original 1963 specification, as it received a 327ci Chevy small block V8 mill likely able to output around 300 ps (295 hp), which is a significant improvement compared to the the original 93 hp. The engine is mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox.
The car rides on 15″ wheels wrapped in 35×12.5″ Pro Comp Mud Terrain tires, and it also boasts more reliable Toyota axles and springs.
Once you hop inside the cabin, you’ll find front bucket seats and a rear bench with black vinyl upholstery and tan inserts. Other notable features here include a Chevrolet steering wheel, power steering, and Speedhut instruments.
The digital odometer currently shows about 180 miles (290 km), but the actual mileage is unknown.
