Alfa Romeo 155 Q4 Might Have Lancia Integrale Internals, But Drives Different

From the exterior, the Alfa 155 Q4 doesn’t look like much. To be honest, that’s exactly how it was received when it first came out. Produced to rival BMW E36 M3, the 155 Q4’s angular body doesn’t seem like a formidable contender – you think? Well, under the wraps, this Italian, box-shaped compact executive car is, in fact, a Lancia Integrale in Alfa Romeo clothing. Jack of Number 27 YouTube channel got behind the wheel of this unusual car (phase two 155 Q4) to find out if it is any good.

8 photos