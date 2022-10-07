Alfa Romeo 155 Q4 Might Have Lancia Integrale Internals, But Drives Different

From the exterior, the Alfa 155 Q4 doesn’t look like much. To be honest, that’s exactly how it was received when it first came out. Produced to rival BMW E36 M3, the 155 Q4’s angular body doesn’t seem like a formidable contender – you think? Well, under the wraps, this Italian, box-shaped compact executive car is, in fact, a Lancia Integrale in Alfa Romeo clothing. Jack of Number 27 YouTube channel got behind the wheel of this unusual car (phase two 155 Q4) to find out if it is any good.
The Alfa 155 Q4 isn’t the most popular car, especially in the United States. That’s because Alfa threw in the towel on the U.S. market in the early 1990s.
The 155 was a replacement for the Alfa 75 (Milano in North America) and was offered between 1992 and 1998. The 155 was a front-wheel-drive variant, that switched to all-wheel-drive in the updated 155 Q4 (1994).
According to Jack, the 155 was a sort of ‘return to the mass market’ for Alfa. The Italian automaker was looking to make cars that are a little more normal (inviting).
“I understand why it’s not everybody’s cup of tea, to put it that way. But I think from certain angles, it looks great, and also, it is just different. It doesn’t look like anything else on the road,” Jack explained.
The 155 Q4 was the first all-wheel-drive car from Alfa Romeo powered by a Lancia Delta Integrale powertrain, but it kind of drives different.
Under the hood, the Alfa Romeo 155 Q4 came with a turbocharged 2-liter 4-cylinder engine good for 190 hp and 297 Nm of torque. All this power was harnessed via a 5-speed manual transmission on an all-wheel-drive platform.
“Underneath this really is an Integrale in terms of running gear. It has exactly the same diff setup, viscous coupling in the middle, it has an open diff at the front, and a torsion diff at the back,” Jack revealed.
And while it’s obvious to think it’d drive like a Lancia Delta Integrale, Jack insists, it doesn’t feel anything like its donor. It’s heavier, has much better steering and suspension, and feels secure and stable around the corners despite a noticeable lean.
The Alfa Romeo 155 Q4 went on to win the Italian Touring Championship, dominated the German DTM, and also won the British Car Championship.
Are you curious to know how it felt behind the wheel? We recommend watching the video below for some of that action.
