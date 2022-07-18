Extremely Rare 1955 Porsche Type 597 “Jagdwagen” Prototype Can Be Yours

Rare and unique vehicles have a special appeal to car collectors, more so if they come with a story. This rare post-war Porsche Type 597 Jagdwagen is that type of car that, besides car enthusiasts, might be of interest to history, engineering, and military lovers as well.
This particular 1955 Porsche Type 597, nicknamed Jagdwagen, which means “hunting car” in German, is the fifth prototype produced by Porsche between January 1954 and December 1955 and sports an olive green shell and no doors.
Back then, the carmaker was trying to secure a contract with the German Army, so it built no less than 22 military prototypes, two of which were reportedly equipped with propellers and oars, specifically for water use.
When it became clear that Porsche lost the military contract to Auto Union’s DKW Munga, the company tried marketing the Type 597 to foreign militaries, hunters, and outdoors enthusiasts. Only 71 examples of the Type 597 were built by 1958 when production ended and only around 50 are known to have survived to the present day.
The example in question, one from 1955, has undergone a full professional restoration in Germany. It now features a period-correct Olive Green livery, a matching green canvas interior, as well as a correct folding top. It is also fitted with canvas side curtains and a spare wheel on the front.
The Jagdwagen, with a rear-engine build, takes power from a “correct” 1.5-liter flat-four cylinder engine based on the 356, paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a selectable four-wheel drive system. The original 356 engine was capable of delivering around 50 hp (36 kW / 50 ps) and gave the vehicle a top speed of up to 62 mph (100 km/h).
Though the lightweight off-roader was not too fast, it had other capabilities to compensate. For instance, it could cross bodies of water if needed, as well as climb hills up to 65 percent elevation.
Although Porsche is known to be working on a new 911 Safari / Dakar vehicle and there are plenty of other options when it comes to off-road vehicles, car collectors might want to head over to RM Sotheby’s auction house and check out this extremely rare 1955 Type 597 Jagdwagen prototype, which will go under the hammer next month in Monterey, California.
Back then, the carmaker was trying to secure a contract with the German Army, so it built no less than 22 military prototypes, two of which were reportedly equipped with propellers and oars, specifically for water use.
When it became clear that Porsche lost the military contract to Auto Union’s DKW Munga, the company tried marketing the Type 597 to foreign militaries, hunters, and outdoors enthusiasts. Only 71 examples of the Type 597 were built by 1958 when production ended and only around 50 are known to have survived to the present day.
The example in question, one from 1955, has undergone a full professional restoration in Germany. It now features a period-correct Olive Green livery, a matching green canvas interior, as well as a correct folding top. It is also fitted with canvas side curtains and a spare wheel on the front.
The Jagdwagen, with a rear-engine build, takes power from a “correct” 1.5-liter flat-four cylinder engine based on the 356, paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a selectable four-wheel drive system. The original 356 engine was capable of delivering around 50 hp (36 kW / 50 ps) and gave the vehicle a top speed of up to 62 mph (100 km/h).
Though the lightweight off-roader was not too fast, it had other capabilities to compensate. For instance, it could cross bodies of water if needed, as well as climb hills up to 65 percent elevation.
Although Porsche is known to be working on a new 911 Safari / Dakar vehicle and there are plenty of other options when it comes to off-road vehicles, car collectors might want to head over to RM Sotheby’s auction house and check out this extremely rare 1955 Type 597 Jagdwagen prototype, which will go under the hammer next month in Monterey, California.