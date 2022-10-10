Kevin Boehm Dominates SRO TC America Finale Weekend at Indy, America's Coolest New Race

It can be difficult for racing fans to commit to an entirely new series. You'd understand CART fans still being bitter about it biting the dust. But if you're into European-style touring car racing, These States United finally has a touring car series all its own.
After this past championship weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the TC America racing series may have just crowned the sport's first big star. Meet Kevin Boehm. He just made winning the third-ever TC America Drivers' Championship look easy out on the trot. Boehm etched his ninth and tenth victories of the season behind the wheel of his TC Honda Civic Type R, doing so from pole position on both times out that weekend.
On the same track where so many of the world's great racing icons proved their skills in front of hundreds of thousands, Boehm's managed to find an uncanny level of success for such a young racer. "I've been really fortunate to win at Indy every time that I've been here for the last three years. It's incredible every single time. This has been a year that I will never forget." Boehm said at the conclusion of the weekend.
"I can't thank Skip Barber Racing School enough for prepping the car all year. We've been on the podium every race because of the reliability of the car, first and foremost." As another year of this novel American Touring Car Series concludes, there's every hope that perennial stars like Kevin Boehm could help broaden the appeal of American touring car racing to help it match its splendor in Europe.
If you don't think it's possible, let us remind you that American Chevy Camaros, Ford Mustangs, and Ford Falcons used to give the plucky Britts all the hell they could handle in their native touring car series many years ago. Could the tables turn six decades later? That'd be something else.
