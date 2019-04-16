autoevolution

Karma Pininfarina GT Is A Concept We’d Like To See Go Into Production

16 Apr 2019
Italian automotive design is hard to copy, and this is where Italian coachbuilders enter the scene. Karma Automotive partnered up with Pininfarina to make the Revero GT even prettier than standard, and what you’re looking for is the fruit of their labor – the Pininfarina GT.
Presented as a concept at the Auto Shanghai 2019, the Karma Pininfarina GT is a coupe that looks like a million bucks from every angle. As the “first result of a partnership with Pininfarina,” we can’t contain our excitement about the potential for a production model with two doors and a short rear overhang.

The Turin-based coachbuilder and automaker also worked its magic on the cabin, which features a lot of leather and the Pininfarina logo embossed in the headrests. The white paintwork and black roof go together like a hand in glove, and the five-spoke alloys over red brake calipers aren’t too shabby either.

Something that Karma Automotive should take into consideration for the Revero GT sedan is the front-end design of the Pininfarina GT coupe. The single large opening has been adapted into two, and the headlamps are much more aggressive than the production units. A couple of Pininfarina badges round off the list of exterior modifications.

“Pininfarina reserves the GT designation for only its most exceptional in-house creations,” and obviously enough, this concept marks “the first time in its history that Pininfarina graced a collaborative project with its GT.” The choice of words leads us to believe a production model is coming, albeit in more limited numbers than the Revero GT.

The chassis and powertrain are more or less unchanged from the Revero GT, which enters 2020 with the B38 engine from BMW instead of the Ecotec from General Motors. The three-cylinder turbo is utilized by the likes of the MINI and i8, and in this application, the combined output of the engine and dual-motor setup is rated at 535 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque.
