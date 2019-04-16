autoevolution

Lotus Comes Back in 2019 with Type 130 Electric Hypercar

16 Apr 2019, 12:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
It’s been more than a decade since the last Lotus-branded car was released, but the wait was apparently worth it. Later this year, somewhere in London, the Type 30 will be revealed as the company’s first electric car.
12 photos
2018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 410
The announcement of a new model has been officially made this week, during the Shanghai Auto Show, but rumors about a new Lotus, and an electric one at that, have been around for some time.

Back in January 2019, Lotus announced a partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering for the development of what the company said at the time were advanced propulsion technologies.

Although not specifically saying the new powertrain is electric, the fact that Williams Advanced Engineering is the group behind the battery packs used in Formula E cars kind of spoiled the surprise.

The electric Lotus will be called Type 130, and its first image was released along with the announcement, showing nothing apart from the "computational fluid dynamic modeling, demonstrating its unique lines and airflow." 

 “Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished Lotus in our history. It marks a turning point for our brand and is a showcase of what we are capable of and what is to come from Lotus,” said when announcing the new car Lotus CEO Phil Popham.

No details are yet known about the vehicle, apart from the fact that it is currently “in advanced stages of development.”

Over the years, Lotus established itself as a builder of sports and racing cars alike, having contributed to the development of the auto industry through a series of premieres, especially in Formula 1: the first carbon fibre F1 car (Type 88), the first active suspension F1 car (Typ 92) or the first ground effects F1 car (Type 78).

Supposedly, the Type 130 is to become the “world’s first full electric British hypercar” later this year when it will be presented.
lotus type 130 Lotus williams advanced engineering Electric Car EV
press release
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
LOTUS models:
LOTUS Exige 410 SportLOTUS Exige 410 Sport CoupeLOTUS 3 Eleven 430LOTUS 3 Eleven 430 Roadster & ConvertibleLOTUS Evora GT410 SportLOTUS Evora GT410 Sport CoupeLOTUS Evora GT430LOTUS Evora GT430 CoupeLOTUS Elise CupLOTUS Elise Cup CoupeAll LOTUS models  
 
 