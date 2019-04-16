Lotus Comes Back in 2019 with Type 130 Electric Hypercar

It’s been more than a decade since the last Lotus-branded car was released, but the wait was apparently worth it. Later this year, somewhere in London, the Type 30 will be revealed as the company’s first electric car.

12 photos



Back in January 2019, Lotus announced a



Although not specifically saying the new powertrain is electric, the fact that Williams Advanced Engineering is the group behind the battery packs used in



The electric Lotus will be called Type 130, and its first image was released along with the announcement, showing nothing apart from the "computational fluid dynamic modeling, demonstrating its unique lines and airflow."



“Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished Lotus in our history. It marks a turning point for our brand and is a showcase of what we are capable of and what is to come from Lotus,” said when announcing the new car Lotus CEO Phil Popham.



No details are yet known about the vehicle, apart from the fact that it is currently “in advanced stages of development.”



Over the years,



Supposedly, the Type 130 is to become the “world’s first full electric British hypercar” later this year when it will be presented. The announcement of a new model has been officially made this week, during the Shanghai Auto Show, but rumors about a new Lotus, and an electric one at that, have been around for some time.Back in January 2019, Lotus announced a partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering for the development of what the company said at the time were advanced propulsion technologies.Although not specifically saying the new powertrain is electric, the fact that Williams Advanced Engineering is the group behind the battery packs used in Formula E cars kind of spoiled the surprise.The electric Lotus will be called Type 130, and its first image was released along with the announcement, showing nothing apart from the "computational fluid dynamic modeling, demonstrating its unique lines and airflow."“Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished Lotus in our history. It marks a turning point for our brand and is a showcase of what we are capable of and what is to come from Lotus,” said when announcing the new car Lotus CEO Phil Popham.No details are yet known about the vehicle, apart from the fact that it is currently “in advanced stages of development.”Over the years, Lotus established itself as a builder of sports and racing cars alike, having contributed to the development of the auto industry through a series of premieres, especially in Formula 1: the first carbon fibre F1 car (Type 88), the first active suspension F1 car (Typ 92) or the first ground effects F1 car (Type 78).Supposedly, the Type 130 is to become the “world’s first full electric British hypercar” later this year when it will be presented.