autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

New Lotus Coming In 2020, Most Likely Based On Evora’s Platform

18 Mar 2019, 9:33 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
It’s been a long time since Lotus came out with something new, not a special edition or anything of the like. Fast-forward to 2020, and that’s when “an all-new sports car” will be unveiled, the first one to be developed under the ownership of Geely.
12 photos
2018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 4102018 Lotus Exige Sport 410
Two years ago in May 2017, the Chinese conglomerate announced that it would take 51 percent of Lotus. The remaining 49 percent of the shares are owned by Etika Automotive, helping the British automaker go forth, expanding its global presence and lineup.

Autocar.co.uk expects the Evora to serve as the base of the yet-to-be-detailed sports car, highlighting that “the new model will be based on a heavily revised existing Lotus architecture.” The successor to the Evora is, therefore, understood to go official before the next generation of the Elise and Exige.

“There’s this one car, then the new platform,” declared Phil Popham. Part of the five-year plan laid out by Geely, the newcomer “will retain Lotus’s famed driving dynamics while being practical and usable” for daily driving. Given this information, we’re inclined to speculate that the designers went for a 2+2 seating layout.

SUVs are also part of the five-year plan, but here’s the thing. “Autocar understands that a seven-figure, electric hypercar is in development as a limited-run ‘halo’ model for this new era of Lotus, codenamed Omega.” Given that Geely owns Volvo and Polestar, there’s no denying the synergies within the group will help Lotus establish itself as a player in this segment.

Popham made it clear all future models would utilize electrification. Complete electrification beyond the hypercar is not a question of if, but of when. On a related note, Lotus has started working on the next-generation sports car architecture. This platform is being developed to meet regulations in North America and China alike, going to show the global ambitions of the British automaker under the supervision of Geely.

Back in January 2019, Lotus announced that it had tied the knot with Williams Advanced Engineering for advanced propulsion technologies. The partnership leverages the strengths of both parties, but Lotus stopped short of revealing more details about the association.
Lotus sports car
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
LOTUS models:
LOTUS Exige 410 SportLOTUS Exige 410 Sport CoupeLOTUS 3 Eleven 430LOTUS 3 Eleven 430 Roadster & ConvertibleLOTUS Evora GT410 SportLOTUS Evora GT410 Sport CoupeLOTUS Evora GT430LOTUS Evora GT430 CoupeLOTUS Elise CupLOTUS Elise Cup CoupeAll LOTUS models  
 
 