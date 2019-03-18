New Lotus Coming In 2020, Most Likely Based On Evora’s Platform

It’s been a long time since Lotus came out with something new, not a special edition or anything of the like. Fast-forward to 2020, and that’s when “an all-new sports car” will be unveiled, the first one to be developed under the ownership of Geely.

“There’s this one car, then the new platform,” declared Phil Popham. Part of the five-year plan laid out by Geely, the newcomer “will retain Lotus’s famed driving dynamics while being practical and usable” for daily driving. Given this information, we’re inclined to speculate that the designers went for a 2+2 seating layout.







Popham made it clear all future models would utilize electrification. Complete electrification beyond the hypercar is not a question of if, but of when. On a related note, Lotus has started working on the next-generation sports car architecture. This platform is being developed to meet regulations in North America and China alike, going to show the global ambitions of the British automaker under the supervision of Geely.



Back in January 2019, Lotus announced that it had tied the knot with Williams Advanced Engineering for advanced propulsion technologies. The partnership leverages the strengths of both parties, but Lotus stopped short of revealing more details about the association. Two years ago in May 2017, the Chinese conglomerate announced that it would take 51 percent of Lotus. The remaining 49 percent of the shares are owned by Etika Automotive, helping the British automaker go forth, expanding its global presence and lineup. Autocar.co.uk expects the Evora to serve as the base of the yet-to-be-detailed sports car, highlighting that "the new model will be based on a heavily revised existing Lotus architecture." The successor to the Evora is, therefore, understood to go official before the next generation of the Elise and Exige. SUVs are also part of the five-year plan, but here's the thing. "Autocar understands that a seven-figure, electric hypercar is in development as a limited-run 'halo' model for this new era of Lotus, codenamed Omega." Given that Geely owns Volvo and Polestar, there's no denying the synergies within the group will help Lotus establish itself as a player in this segment.