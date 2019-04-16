Driven: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S: Something Old, Something New

2020 Karma Revero GT Comes With BMW 1.5-liter Turbo Three-Cylinder Engine

Revived in 2016 with the help of the Wanxiang Group, the Karma Revero enters 2020 without the 2.0-liter Ecotec from General Motors. Thanks to an agreement with BMW, the Revero GT features a much-improved powertrain centered around the B38. 11 photos



Let that sink in for a moment, then remember the previous version’s 403 horsepower. Zero to 60 miles per hour comes in 4.5 seconds, 0.9 quicker than before. Karma Automotive is working on the Revero GTS too, promising 3.9 seconds. Top speed? Make that 125 miles per hour (201 km/h) on full song, thank you!



The electric motors take their mojo from a 28-kWh battery, which supplies enough energy for 61 miles of range in electric mode. The BMW engine – which serves as the generator – adds 280 miles of range. These changes are complemented by a lower curb weight, now rated at 5,050 pounds (2,290 kilograms) compared to 5,407 pounds (2,452 kilograms) before.



But wait, there’s more! The weight loss and powertrain modifications are complemented by sharper handling and superior ride comfort. Karma Automotive also talks about improvements to the torque delivery.

The Revero GT is scheduled to go on sale in the United States in the coming weeks, with first deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Revero GTS, on the other hand, will arrive early in 2020.



