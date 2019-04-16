autoevolution

2020 Karma Revero GT Comes With BMW 1.5-liter Turbo Three-Cylinder Engine

16 Apr 2019, 16:02 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Revived in 2016 with the help of the Wanxiang Group, the Karma Revero enters 2020 without the 2.0-liter Ecotec from General Motors. Thanks to an agreement with BMW, the Revero GT features a much-improved powertrain centered around the B38.
11 photos
2020 Karma Revero GT2020 Karma Revero GT2020 Karma Revero GT2020 Karma Revero GT2020 Karma Revero GT2020 Karma Revero GT2020 Karma Revero GT2020 Karma Revero GT2020 Karma Revero GT2020 Karma Revero GT
That’s BMW talk for the three-cylinder turbo with 1.5 liters of displacement, an engine utilized by the MINI, 216i Active Tourer and Gran Tourer, 116i hatchback, 218i coupe and convertible, and even the i8 plug-in hybrid supercar. Combined with two electric motors, the Revero GT has 535 horsepower and 550 pound-feet on tap.

Let that sink in for a moment, then remember the previous version’s 403 horsepower. Zero to 60 miles per hour comes in 4.5 seconds, 0.9 quicker than before. Karma Automotive is working on the Revero GTS too, promising 3.9 seconds. Top speed? Make that 125 miles per hour (201 km/h) on full song, thank you!

The electric motors take their mojo from a 28-kWh battery, which supplies enough energy for 61 miles of range in electric mode. The BMW engine – which serves as the generator – adds 280 miles of range. These changes are complemented by a lower curb weight, now rated at 5,050 pounds (2,290 kilograms) compared to 5,407 pounds (2,452 kilograms) before.

But wait, there’s more! The weight loss and powertrain modifications are complemented by sharper handling and superior ride comfort. Karma Automotive also talks about improvements to the torque delivery.
The Revero GT is scheduled to go on sale in the United States in the coming weeks, with first deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Revero GTS, on the other hand, will arrive early in 2020.

Considering the Revero retails at $135,000 in the U.S., the Revero GT could easily level up to $140,000 if not closer to $150,000. On a yearly basis, Karma Automotive plans to manufacture 12,000 to 13,000 vehicles at their plant in California. Here’s hope there will be enough demand from the U.S. public and beyond for the factory to reach full capacity.
2020 Karma Revero GT Karma Revero GT karma revero Karma BMW Auto Shanghai 2019
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactNISSAN Tiida/Versa SedanNISSAN Tiida/Versa Sedan CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupeAll car models  
 
 